VetConnect IV USA INC's Diamond Sponsor Member

Diamond Sponsorship Benefits for GCU:
Complimentary table at our prestigious Annual Gala
Your logo featured on all event marketing materials
Logo placement in the footer of our website and on all landing pages
Exclusive opportunity to participate in at least 1 educational workshop monthly (2 total available per month)
Plus, all other Sponsorship Benefits, including:
Priority seating at events
Opportunity to sponsor a workshop with a 10-minute spotlight presentation
Annual recognition on our social media platforms and newsletter
Your services or resources featured on our website
Opportunity for discounted rates at events throughout the year
Recognition at all events
Special sponsor logo to showcase your support across your marketing platforms
How Your Sponsorship Helps Our Mission
Your Diamond Sponsorship will expand access to vital resources for veterans navigating the VA system, fund workshops, events, and outreach that directly impact veterans’ mental health, housing, and career development, build bridges between education and veteran success — aligning with GCU’s strong values of leadership, service, and community impact
