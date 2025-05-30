Veteran Comedy Festival

Washington

DC, USA

VIP (2 PASSES) BATTLE BUDDY PASSES
$279
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

TWO VIP FEST PASSES. Bring a Friend! Grants entry to all events Priority Seating + Merch Bundle Included. (RSVPs may be required for certain events and workshops.)

(2 PASSES) BATTLE BUDDY PASSES
$179
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

TWO FEST PASSES. Bring a Friend! Grants entry to all events. (RSVPs may be required for certain events and workshops.)

(2 PASSES) 1 GENERAL PASS + 1 SPONSORED PASS DONATION
$179

TWO FEST PASSES. One festival pass for you and one pass sponsored to a disabled veteran. Grants entry to all events. (RSVPs may be required for certain events and workshops.)

VIP PASS
$149

ONE PASS. Grants entry to all events Priority Seating + Merch Bundle Included. (RSVPs may be required for certain events and workshops.)

GENERAL PASS
$99

ONE PASS. Grants entry to all events. (RSVPs may be required for certain events and workshops.)

Add a donation for Veteran Comedy Festival

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!