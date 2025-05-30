Veteran Comedy Festival

TWO VIP FEST PASSES. Bring a Friend! Grants entry to all events Priority Seating + Merch Bundle Included. (RSVPs may be required for certain events and workshops.)
TWO FEST PASSES. Bring a Friend! Grants entry to all events. (RSVPs may be required for certain events and workshops.)
TWO FEST PASSES. One festival pass for you and one pass sponsored to a disabled veteran. Grants entry to all events. (RSVPs may be required for certain events and workshops.)
ONE PASS. Grants entry to all events Priority Seating + Merch Bundle Included. (RSVPs may be required for certain events and workshops.)
ONE PASS. Grants entry to all events. (RSVPs may be required for certain events and workshops.)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!