Veteran Social Club Reno Chapter Monthly Social

About this event
🪖 Grab a seat with your local Reno crew.
The Veteran Social Club brings veterans, military families, and supporters together for a relaxed night of camaraderie, conversation, and connection at 1864 Tavern. Whether you're looking to meet new people, reconnect with the community, or just unwind with others who understand the military experience, this monthly social is a place to belong. No pressure, no agenda — just good people and real connection.
Sponsor the liquid camaraderie! Logo on the flyers and social media shoutouts!
Your own table at the event, VIP placement, social media shoutouts, recognition at event, and a huge VSC thank you!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!