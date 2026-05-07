Veteran Social Club

Hosted by

Veteran Social Club

About this event

Veteran Social Club Reno Chapter Monthly Social

290 California Ave

Reno, NV 89509, USA

Veteran Tickets
Free

🪖 Grab a seat with your local Reno crew.
The Veteran Social Club brings veterans, military families, and supporters together for a relaxed night of camaraderie, conversation, and connection at 1864 Tavern. Whether you're looking to meet new people, reconnect with the community, or just unwind with others who understand the military experience, this monthly social is a place to belong. No pressure, no agenda — just good people and real connection.

Spouse ticket
Free
Community Partners
Free
Beer Sponsor!
$1,000

Sponsor the liquid camaraderie! Logo on the flyers and social media shoutouts!

Food Sponsor!
$1,000
Event Sponsor!
$1,000

Your own table at the event, VIP placement, social media shoutouts, recognition at event, and a huge VSC thank you!

Add a donation for Veteran Social Club

$

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