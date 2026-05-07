Veteran Social Club Reno Chapter Monthly Social

🪖 Grab a seat with your local Reno crew.

The Veteran Social Club brings veterans, military families, and supporters together for a relaxed night of camaraderie, conversation, and connection at 1864 Tavern. Whether you're looking to meet new people, reconnect with the community, or just unwind with others who understand the military experience, this monthly social is a place to belong. No pressure, no agenda — just good people and real connection.