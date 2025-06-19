Combat Vets Motorcycle Association 45 3 Inc
Veteran Suicide Awareness Ride - In Memoriam of CPL Desmond Baird
924 Main St
Wrightstown, WI 54180, USA
Motorcycle - Rider
$20
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Motorcycle - Passenger
$10
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Vehicle - Driver
$20
Vehicle - Passenger
$10
Tshirt - Small
$20
Tshirt - Medium
$20
Tshirt - Large
$20
Tshirt - Xlarge
$20
Tshirt - 2XL
$20
Tshirt - 3XL
$20
VSA Ride Patch
$15
Baird '25 Patch
$10
VSA Ride Pin
$5
