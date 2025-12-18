Veteran Unlimited: Outdoor-Pavilion Exhibitor Space

Vendor Table Opportunity — Veterans Unlimited Salute to Service Parade

Join us as a vendor at the 2nd Annual Veterans Unlimited Salute to Service Celebration, presented by Women Unlimited International (WUSA) — a powerful community event honoring our nation’s heroes while bringing together families, businesses, and organizations in a day of celebration and unity.





This exciting event will feature classic cars, monster trucks, food trucks, live entertainment, a fun kid zone, raffles, silent auctions, and networking opportunities — drawing a large and diverse crowd from across the community.





As a vendor, you’ll have the opportunity to:



✨ Showcase your business, products, or services to hundreds of attendees

🤝 Network with local entrepreneurs, Veterans, and community leaders

💜 Support a meaningful cause that honors our Veterans and promotes community connection

Each vendor table includes:

(2) Vendor passes for entry and setup

Access to electricity (if requested in advance)

Promotion of your business on event materials and social media (when registered before the deadline)

Bring your best displays, signage, and products — and join us for a day filled with community spirit, celebration, and opportunity. Together, we’re honoring those who serve and strengthening the bonds that unite us all.