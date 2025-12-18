Women Unlimited International

Hosted by

Women Unlimited International

About this event

Veteran Unlimited: Outdoor-Pavilion Exhibitor Space

2600 Rigsby Ave

San Antonio, TX 78222, USA

Community Builder Sponsor
$350

Vendor Table Opportunity — Veterans Unlimited Salute to Service Parade

Join us as a vendor at the 2nd Annual Veterans Unlimited Salute to Service Celebration, presented by Women Unlimited International (WUSA) — a powerful community event honoring our nation’s heroes while bringing together families, businesses, and organizations in a day of celebration and unity.


This exciting event will feature classic cars, monster trucks, food trucks, live entertainment, a fun kid zone, raffles, silent auctions, and networking opportunities — drawing a large and diverse crowd from across the community.


As a vendor, you’ll have the opportunity to:


Showcase your business, products, or services to hundreds of attendees
🤝 Network with local entrepreneurs, Veterans, and community leaders
💜 Support a meaningful cause that honors our Veterans and promotes community connection

Each vendor table includes:

  • (2) Vendor passes for entry and setup
  • Access to electricity (if requested in advance)
  • Promotion of your business on event materials and social media (when registered before the deadline)

Bring your best displays, signage, and products — and join us for a day filled with community spirit, celebration, and opportunity. Together, we’re honoring those who serve and strengthening the bonds that unite us all.

Add a donation for Women Unlimited International

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