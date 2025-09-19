Women Unlimited International

Women Unlimited International

Veteran Unlimited - Leading Legacy Booth Sponsor

2600 Rigsby Ave

San Antonio, TX 78222, USA

Legacy Table Sponsor
$500

Vendor Booth Opportunities at the Veterans Parade:


Showcase your business at the First Annual Veterans Parade! Vendor booth offer a unique opportunity to connect directly with the San Antonio community while supporting our mission of honoring Veterans.

As a vendor, you’ll enjoy:

  • Prime visibility with parade attendees, families, and local leaders.
  • The chance to promote your products and services in a patriotic, community-centered event.
  • A meaningful way to align your brand with a cause that celebrates and honors our Veteran community.

Spaces are limited—reserve your vendor booth today and be part of history in the making!

