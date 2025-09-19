Veteran Unlimited - Leading Legacy Booth Sponsor

Vendor Booth Opportunities at the Veterans Parade:
Showcase your business at the First Annual Veterans Parade! Vendor booth offer a unique opportunity to connect directly with the San Antonio community while supporting our mission of honoring Veterans.
As a vendor, you’ll enjoy:
- Prime visibility with parade attendees, families, and local leaders.
- The chance to promote your products and services in a patriotic, community-centered event.
- A meaningful way to align your brand with a cause that celebrates and honors our Veteran community.
Spaces are limited—reserve your vendor booth today and be part of history in the making!
