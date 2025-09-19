Veteran Unlimited - Patron Table Supporter $50

Vendor Opportunities at the Veterans Parade
Showcase your business at the First Annual Veterans Parade! Vendor tables offer a unique opportunity to connect directly with the San Antonio community while supporting our mission of honoring Veterans.
As a vendor, you’ll enjoy:
- Prime visibility with parade attendees, families, and local leaders.
- The chance to promote your products and services in a patriotic, community-centered event.
- A meaningful way to align your brand with a cause that celebrates and honors our Veteran community.
Spaces are limited—reserve your vendor table today and be part of history in the making!
Vendor Opportunities at the Veterans Parade
Showcase your business at the First Annual Veterans Parade! Vendor tables offer a unique opportunity to connect directly with the San Antonio community while supporting our mission of honoring Veterans.
As a vendor, you’ll enjoy:
- Prime visibility with parade attendees, families, and local leaders.
- The chance to promote your products and services in a patriotic, community-centered event.
- A meaningful way to align your brand with a cause that celebrates and honors our Veteran community.
Spaces are limited—reserve your vendor table today and be part of history in the making!