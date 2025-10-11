Veteran Unlimited : Salute to Service Vehicle Entry

🚗 Parade Participant Description — Vehicle Entries

Be part of history in the First Annual Veterans Unlimited Salute to Service Parade!



We’re calling on all car enthusiasts, clubs, and community members to show off their wheels with patriotic pride as we honor our nation’s heroes.





Whether you have a classic car, lifted truck, monster truck, or uniquely customized ride, this is your chance to shine and salute those who served. Each participating vehicle will be part of a high-energy, family-friendly parade that celebrates freedom, unity, and community service.





🎖️ Parade Theme: Salute to Service — Red, White & Blue Pride

🎨 Decorations Encouraged: Deck out your vehicle in stars, stripes, flags, and patriotic décor!

🏆 Recognition: Special acknowledgments will be given for the Most Patriotic Vehicle, Best Classic Car, and Fan Favorite Ride.



🤝 Networking & Community: Meet local leaders, Veterans, and families while helping make this event a memorable tribute.

Your participation drives the spirit of this event — reminding us all that service, pride, and unity never go out of style.