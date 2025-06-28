Veteran/Military Family Fun Day

Benefits: Logo or name on the back of the shirt, Logo on Sponsor Board, Company info at registration with sign, Company logo on handouts, Logo and Thank You on WCC website event page and Shout Out on WCC social media
Volunteer Sponsor: T-Shirts, Lanyards & equipment at event
$1,000
Benefits: Logo or name on the back of the shirt, Logo on Sponsor Board, Company info at registration with sign, Company logo on handouts, Logo and Thank You on WCC website event page and Shout Out on WCC social media
Food Sponsor - Food to be provided to attendees
$500
Benefits: Logo or name on the back of the shirt, Logo on Sponsor Board, Company info at Food Table with sign
Donation of food items for event $500 value
Free
*** If you wish to donate food and beverage items for this event, please contact the WCC at [email protected] to make arrangements*** Benefits: Logo or name on the back of the shirt, Logo on Sponsor Board, Company info at Food Table with sign
Donation of food items for event under $500 value
Free
*** If you wish to donate food and beverage items for this event, please contact the WCC at [email protected] to make arrangements*** Benefits: Logo on Sponsor Board, Company info at Food Table with sign
Activity Sponsor
$250
Benefits: Logo or name on the back of the shirt, Logo on Sponsor Board, Company info at Activity Table with sign
General Event Support
$200
Benefits: Logo or name on the back of the shirt, Logo on Sponsor Board
Add a donation for Waterford Community Coalition
$
