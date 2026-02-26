Veterans Support & Hunger Relief Silent Auction

Certified authentic autographed photo of Genard Avery (#58), former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker.





This item includes an official Certificate of Authenticity verifying the signature by a Philadelphia Eagles representative.





Perfect for Eagles fans, sports memorabilia collectors, or as a gift.





Estimated Value: Priceless





All proceeds support Connections For Humanity (CFH), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving veterans and providing hunger relief in Philadelphia.





Shipping (if required) will be the responsibility of the winning bidder.



