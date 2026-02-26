Veterans Support & Hunger Relief Silent Auction

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Authentic Zales Diamond Accent Double Infinity Knot Pendant in sterling silver.
This elegant infinity design features sparkling diamond accents and comes in its original Zales box
Perfect for gifting or everyday wear.
Estimated Value: $119
All proceeds support Connections For Humanity (CFH), serving veterans and providing hunger relief in Philadelphia.
Shipping costs (if applicable) will be the responsibility of the winning bidder.
Starting bid
Certified authentic autographed photo of Genard Avery (#58), former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker.
This item includes an official Certificate of Authenticity verifying the signature by a Philadelphia Eagles representative.
Perfect for Eagles fans, sports memorabilia collectors, or as a gift.
Estimated Value: Priceless
All proceeds support Connections For Humanity (CFH), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving veterans and providing hunger relief in Philadelphia.
Shipping (if required) will be the responsibility of the winning bidder.
Starting bid
Certified authentic autographed photo of Jordan Hicks (#58), former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker.
This item includes an official Certificate of Authenticity verifying the signature by a Philadelphia Eagles representative.
A great collectible for Eagles fans, sports memorabilia collectors, or as a gift.
Estimated Value: Priceless
All proceeds support Connections For Humanity (CFH), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving veterans and providing hunger relief in Philadelphia.
Shipping (if required) will be the responsibility of the winning bidder.
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable dining experience at Prime Ocean, renowned for its steaks, fresh seafood, and elegant atmosphere.
Perfect for date night, celebrations, or a special dinner out.
Don’t miss your chance to enjoy this amazing dining experience while supporting veterans and hunger relief in Philadelphia.
Estimated Value: $200
All proceeds support Connections For Humanity (CFH), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving veterans and providing hunger relief in Philadelphia.
Starting bid
Step into a real-life video game with this exciting team experience at Beat The Bomb in Philadelphia.
Perfect for families, friends, or team outings.
In the Paint, Foam, or Slime Mission Experience, your team of 4–6 players will gear up in hazmat suits and advance through 5 hi-tech video game rooms, including a Laser Maze, to earn time on the bomb clock. You'll use that time in the final room to disarm a Paint, Foam, or Slime Bomb… or get blasted!
Includes:
• 1-hour session
• Choice of Paint, Foam, or Slime
• 4–6 participants
• Photos and videos from the Bomb Room
• Ages 8+ (see venue for restrictions)
Estimated Value: $300
All proceeds support Connections For Humanity (CFH), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving veterans and providing hunger relief in Philadelphia.
Starting bid
Experience the immersive world of Otherworld Philadelphia with two general admission tickets.
Explore countless rooms of large-scale interactive art, mixed reality playgrounds, and hidden passageways in a surreal landscape of science fiction and fantasy.
Choose your own date and time and step into a one-of-a-kind experience perfect for friends, family, or a unique outing.
Estimated Value: $69.98
All proceeds support Connections For Humanity (CFH), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving veterans and providing hunger relief in Philadelphia.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of laughter at Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia!
This item includes 6 General Admission tickets to a “Helium Presents” comedy show.
Perfect for a group night out, date night, or friends looking for a fun experience in the city.
Details:
Don’t miss your chance to enjoy live comedy in one of Philadelphia’s top venues while supporting a great cause.
Starting bid
Enhance your space with this set of 3 framed abstract art pieces.
Each piece features bold colors and modern designs, perfect for adding style to a home, office, or creative space.
Includes three framed pieces, ready to hang.
A great addition to any room while supporting a meaningful cause.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!