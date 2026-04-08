Veterans Club At Encanterra
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Veterans Club At Encanterra

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Veterans Club At Encanterra

About this event

Sales closed

Driving 4 Veterans Silent Auction

Pick-up location

36460 N Encanterra Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85140, USA

Canyon Lake Excursion item
Canyon Lake Excursion
$50

Starting bid

Six (6) Cruise Tickets on the Dolly Steamboat

Tortilla Flat Gift Certificates worth $180


Value: $390

Donated by: Dolly Steamboat & Tortilla Flat

Golf Party Gift Basket item
Golf Party Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Golf Theme Chip & Salsa Platter, Glasses, Ice Bucket with USA Wreath


Value: $225

Donated by Maril Wells

PXG Golf Bag item
PXG Golf Bag
$60

Starting bid

PXG Darkness Skull Camo Carry Stand Bag


Value: $300

Donated by Parsons Xtreme Golf

Travel bags, Baby Blanket, Boyce Thompson Arboretum Tickets item
Travel bags, Baby Blanket, Boyce Thompson Arboretum Tickets
$20

Starting bid

  • Cork Travel Purses, Totes & Small Zip Pouches
  • Hand Knit Baby Blanket
  • 4 Boyce Thompson Arboretum Tickets

Value: $320

Donated by Cathe Morrow

Silo Food Vacuum-Sealing System with Containers item
Silo Food Vacuum-Sealing System with Containers
$20

Starting bid

Keep food fresh up to 5x longer.

Fresh made easy.


Value: $400

Donated by Cathe Morrow

Phat Golf Scooter item
Phat Golf Scooter
$500

Starting bid

2022 Phat Golf Scooter

Like new Condition. Original Purchase Price $4100.

Fully Equipped with Golf Package – 3 speed system, Lithium Battery


Value: $2000

Donated by Van & Nancy Van Brenk

Yard Refresh item
Yard Refresh
$50

Starting bid

American Furniture Warehouse Gift Certificate ($300)

Desert Horizon Nursery Gift Certificate ($100)

Solar Outdoor Lantern (made by Cheryl McCutcheon)


Value: $470

Donated per providers shown above

Norris Air Gift Basket item
Norris Air Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

One (1) Free Preventive Maintenance Check

Calloway Golf Balls

Mug & More


Value: $200

Donated by Norris Air

Batter Up! item
Batter Up!
$50

Starting bid

 2 Baseballs Signed by Legendary Players &

Diamondbacks (Some signatures listed below)

4 Baseline Reserve Tickets

  • Jim Abbott – Angels & Yankees, Frank Kush - ASU
  • Robin Yount - HOF Brewers, Ken Phelps – Mariners
  • Floyd Bannister - Royals, Bert Campaneris – A’s
  • Lou Klimchock – Indians, Mudcat Grant – Indians
  • Jim Umbarger – Rangers, Bob Rush – Cubs
  • Dan Osinski – Angels, Larry Gura – Royals
  • Plus Many Others!

Value: $675

Donated by Arizona Major League Alumni

Olive Mill Gift Basket item
Olive Mill Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Olive Oils (Balanced EVOO, Lemon, Garlic, & Balsamic Reduction)

Four (4) Dipping Spices


Value: $85

Donated by Florence Copper

Let's Eat Out! item
Let's Eat Out!
$100

Starting bid

Restaurant gift certificates totaling $1,960

Amounts and restaurants that donated are below:

  • The Keg $200
  • Dahl Restaurants Sedona $100
  • Flemings Prime Steakhouse $150
  • J Alexander's $100
  • Pita Jungle $50
  • Slate Bistro & Bar $50
  • Sage & Barrel $40
  • TC's Pub & Grill $100
  • North Italia $100
  • Caldwell County BBQ $50
  • Red Robin $55
  • Carrabba's $100
  • Badlands $50
  • Nando's Mexican Café $100
  • BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse $50
  • Texas Roadhouse $60
  • Olive Mill $100
  • Olive Garden $50
  • Isabel's Amor $50
  • Uncle Bears $60
  • Blue Adobe Grill $40
  • Blue 32 Sports Grill $60
  • And More...
Golf-themed Charcuterie Board item
Golf-themed Charcuterie Board
$20

Starting bid

Hand Crafted Golf Theme Wood Charcuterie Board 14”x10”


Value: $95

Donated by Torenkalaser.com

Dinner and Dessert Package item
Dinner and Dessert Package
$20

Starting bid

Private, Afternoon, Recreational Cooking Class Demonstration for 6 (Donated by Rhonda Kite)

Bundtlet-A-Month For A Year, Insulated Bag (bring it to the store, buy 3 Bundtlets and get the 4th one free)

(Donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes)


Value: $600

TequilaSnobs - Tasting Event for 6 item
TequilaSnobs - Tasting Event for 6
$50

Starting bid

Taste 13 high-end tequilas in your home.

Decor, theme music, tasting glasses, and information on tequila.


Value: $528

Donated by: Luann Lenox

Handmade Artisan Soaps item
Handmade Artisan Soaps
$20

Starting bid

Handmade Artisan Soaps

Soaps for Every Body


Value: $50

Donated by: Sundance Soaps - Janet Pokorny

Encanterra Experience Basket item
Encanterra Experience Basket
$50

Starting bid

  • Bottle of Wine & Pair of Wine Glasses
  • Dinner for Four (4)
  • Bodega Gift Card
  • Spa Gift Card
  • Spa Product
  • Golf Lesson
  • Two (2) Concert Tickets

Value: $710

Donated by: Blue Star

Swagger Band Performance item
Swagger Band Performance
$50

Starting bid

90-minute performance by our very own local band. Gather a group of friends, family & neighbors to enjoy the songs we know and love.

Performance timeframe-October 23rd – March 31st, 2027.


Value: $750

Donated by: Swagger

Kona Grill Chef's Tasting for Two, Petite Syrah, and more item
Kona Grill Chef's Tasting for Two, Petite Syrah, and more
$25

Starting bid

Chef’s Tasting for Two

Spellbound Petite Syrah

Wine Glasses

Grassini Cookies


Value: $125

Donated by: Kona Grill

Kona Grill Chef's Tasting for Two, Studio Wine, and more item
Kona Grill Chef's Tasting for Two, Studio Wine, and more
$25

Starting bid

Chef’s Tasting for Two

Studio by Miraval Wine

Wine Glasses

Macaron Cookies


Value: $125

Donated by: Kona Grill

High Tide, Bourbon & Bones, North Italia Gift Certificates item
High Tide, Bourbon & Bones, North Italia Gift Certificates
$40

Starting bid

North Italia $50

High Tide $50

Bourbon & Bones $100


Value: $200

Donated by: The restaurants

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