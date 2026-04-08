Driving 4 Veterans Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Six (6) Cruise Tickets on the Dolly Steamboat
Tortilla Flat Gift Certificates worth $180
Value: $390
Donated by: Dolly Steamboat & Tortilla Flat
Starting bid
Golf Theme Chip & Salsa Platter, Glasses, Ice Bucket with USA Wreath
Value: $225
Donated by Maril Wells
Starting bid
PXG Darkness Skull Camo Carry Stand Bag
Value: $300
Donated by Parsons Xtreme Golf
Starting bid
Value: $320
Donated by Cathe Morrow
Starting bid
Keep food fresh up to 5x longer.
Fresh made easy.
Value: $400
Donated by Cathe Morrow
Starting bid
2022 Phat Golf Scooter
Like new Condition. Original Purchase Price $4100.
Fully Equipped with Golf Package – 3 speed system, Lithium Battery
Value: $2000
Donated by Van & Nancy Van Brenk
Starting bid
American Furniture Warehouse Gift Certificate ($300)
Desert Horizon Nursery Gift Certificate ($100)
Solar Outdoor Lantern (made by Cheryl McCutcheon)
Value: $470
Donated per providers shown above
Starting bid
One (1) Free Preventive Maintenance Check
Calloway Golf Balls
Mug & More
Value: $200
Donated by Norris Air
Starting bid
2 Baseballs Signed by Legendary Players &
Diamondbacks (Some signatures listed below)
4 Baseline Reserve Tickets
Value: $675
Donated by Arizona Major League Alumni
Starting bid
Olive Oils (Balanced EVOO, Lemon, Garlic, & Balsamic Reduction)
Four (4) Dipping Spices
Value: $85
Donated by Florence Copper
Starting bid
Restaurant gift certificates totaling $1,960
Amounts and restaurants that donated are below:
Starting bid
Hand Crafted Golf Theme Wood Charcuterie Board 14”x10”
Value: $95
Donated by Torenkalaser.com
Starting bid
Private, Afternoon, Recreational Cooking Class Demonstration for 6 (Donated by Rhonda Kite)
Bundtlet-A-Month For A Year, Insulated Bag (bring it to the store, buy 3 Bundtlets and get the 4th one free)
(Donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes)
Value: $600
Starting bid
Taste 13 high-end tequilas in your home.
Decor, theme music, tasting glasses, and information on tequila.
Value: $528
Donated by: Luann Lenox
Starting bid
Handmade Artisan Soaps
Soaps for Every Body
Value: $50
Donated by: Sundance Soaps - Janet Pokorny
Starting bid
Value: $710
Donated by: Blue Star
Starting bid
90-minute performance by our very own local band. Gather a group of friends, family & neighbors to enjoy the songs we know and love.
Performance timeframe-October 23rd – March 31st, 2027.
Value: $750
Donated by: Swagger
Starting bid
Chef’s Tasting for Two
Spellbound Petite Syrah
Wine Glasses
Grassini Cookies
Value: $125
Donated by: Kona Grill
Starting bid
Chef’s Tasting for Two
Studio by Miraval Wine
Wine Glasses
Macaron Cookies
Value: $125
Donated by: Kona Grill
Starting bid
North Italia $50
High Tide $50
Bourbon & Bones $100
Value: $200
Donated by: The restaurants
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