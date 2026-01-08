Veterans Club's Shop

Professional, comfortable, and built to represent the mission with pride. Each polo features the official Veterans Club logo embroidered for a clean, durable finish that holds up at meetings, events, and everyday wear.





Available Sizes: Small – 3XL

Colors: Red, Black, Teal, and Gray





A sharp, versatile polo that lets you represent The Veterans Club wherever you go.





Shirts are made to order, may take 3 weeks for production. Pick-up at meeting.