Veterans Club's Shop

About this shop
Professional, comfortable, and built to represent the mission with pride. Each polo features the official Veterans Club logo embroidered for a clean, durable finish that holds up at meetings, events, and everyday wear.
Available Sizes: Small – 3XL
Colors: Red, Black, Teal, and Gray
A sharp, versatile polo that lets you represent The Veterans Club wherever you go.
Shirts are made to order, may take 3 weeks for production. Pick-up at meeting.
Professional. Personal. Purposeful.
Our official Veterans Club Name Badge helps members connect more easily at meetings and events. Featuring a clean, easy-to-read design with your name displayed prominently, these badges encourage conversation and strengthen the sense of community that defines The Veterans Club.
Perfect for Patriot Pour meetings, special events, outreach efforts, and public appearances.
Simple. Professional. Built for connection.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!