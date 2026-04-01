Veteran's Coffee & Connect: Monthly Sponsorship

About this event
Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.
Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.
Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.
Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.
Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.
Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.
Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.
Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.
Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.
Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.
Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.
Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.
Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.
Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.
Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.
Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.
Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.
Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.
Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.
Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.
Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.
Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.
Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.
Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.
Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.
Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.
Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.
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