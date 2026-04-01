Reigning Hope Ranch

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Reigning Hope Ranch

About this event

Veteran's Coffee & Connect: Monthly Sponsorship

April Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsor item
April Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsor
$500

APRIL Sponsor: Coffee & Connect ($500/month)

Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.


Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.


Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.

May Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsor item
May Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsor
$500

MAY Sponsorship: Coffee & Connect ($500/month)

Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.


Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.


Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.

June Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsor item
June Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsor
$500

JUNE Sponsorship: Coffee & Connect ($500/month)

Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.


Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.


Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.

July Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsor item
July Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsor
$500

JULY Sponsorship: Coffee & Connect ($500/month)

Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.


Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.


Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.

August Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsorship item
August Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsorship
$500

AUGUST Sponsorship: Coffee & Connect ($500/month)

Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.


Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.


Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.

September Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsorship item
September Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsorship
$500

SEPTEMBER Sponsor: Coffee & Connect ($500/month)

Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.


Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.


Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.

October Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsor item
October Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsor
$500

OCTOBER Month Sponsor: Coffee & Connect ($500/month)

Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.


Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.


Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.

November Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsor item
November Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsor
$500

NOVEMBER Month Sponsor: Coffee & Connect ($500/month)

Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.


Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.


Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.

December Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsor item
December Veteran's Coffee & Connect Sponsor
$500

DECEMBER Month Sponsor: Coffee & Connect ($500/month)

Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.


Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.


Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.

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