Veteran's Coffee & Connect: Monthly Sponsorship

APRIL Sponsor: Coffee & Connect ($500/month)

Every Friday at Reigning Hope Ranch, veterans, military (any status), and first responders gather around the fire for something simple—but powerful.





Coffee & Connect is a free weekly gathering with hot breakfast, camp-style coffee, a warm fire, and space to exhale. No pressure. No expectations. Just real conversation and connection.





Your $500 monthly sponsorship ensures that every Friday gathering remains free, consistent, and available to those who need it most.