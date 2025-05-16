Hosted by

Old Courthouse Preservation Society Inc

Veterans Coliseum Preservation Foundation Inaugural Gala

715 Locust St

Evansville, IN 47708, USA

Private First Class (General Admission)
$125
1-Star Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Placement of sponsor’s 1/4 page advertisement in the commemorative program • Ten (10) tickets to the event & table signage • Sponsorship recognition on the VCPF website & social media

2-Star Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Placement of sponsor’s logo on the event invitation and 1/2 page advertisement in the commemorative program • Ten (10) tickets to the event & table signage • Sponsorship recognition on the VCPF website & social media with logo featured on social media in a stand-alone post

3-Star Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Preferred placement of sponsor’s logo on the event invitation and commemorative program • Preferred placement of sponsor’s 3/4 page advertisement in the commemorative program • Ten (10) tickets to the event near the stage & table signage • Sponsorship recognition on the VCPF website & social media with logo featured on social media in a stand-alone post

4-Star Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Premier placement of sponsor’s logo on the event invitation • Premier placement of sponsor’s logo in the commemorative program • Full-page ad in the commemorative program • Ten (10) tickets to the event nearest to the stage and table signage • Sponsorship recognition on the VCPF website & social media with logo featured on social media in a stand-alone post • Hosted cocktail hour and meet-and-greet with Keynote Brigadier General J. Steward Goodwin

Friends of the Forces
$50

Unable to attend the Gala? You can still make an impact by sponsoring a veteran’s attendance. Your ticket purchase will help offset the cost for a veteran to attend the event. All Friends of the Forces sponsors will be recognized in the official event program.

Wine Service at the Table
$500

Wine service at the table may be added on to any Sponsorship tier.

Program Ad Upgrade
$1,000

Upgrade the size of your organization's ad in the commemorative program. Available at any tier.

Stage Sponsor
$7,000

Support the Foundation by sponsoring the musical entertainment of the evening.

