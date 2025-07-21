Veterans Coliseum Preservation Foundation Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Churchill Downs, Inc. has donated a Superfecta Package, which includes the use of a Private Jockey Club Suite, 24 admission tickets, and 24 racing programs. The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, KY has donated two Adult Admission Passes. The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory has donated four Single Admission Passes to the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. Passes expire 12/31/2025.
FMV $1,274
Starting bid
Crafted from durable porcelain with 24k gold accents, this 12-piece dinnerware set makes an artful addition to the holiday tabletop. The service for four includes dinner plates, salad plates and bowls for four people.
FMV $600
Starting bid
Emerald Design has donated a premium houseplant potted in a ceramic container.
FMV $50
Starting bid
This Kate Spade teapot is made of porcelain, is hand wash only and not for use in the microwave. The teapot measures 5.5"H x 6"Diameter and holds 54-oz. The 4-piece assorted mug set is also made of porcelain and is both dishwasher & microwave safe. The mugs measure 3.25"H x 4.25"Diameter and holds 18-oz. each.
FMV $160
Starting bid
This gift basket from Sixth and Zero includes a wine glass, bar of soap, soap caddy, bath bomb, fair trade chocolate bar, body mist, vegan lip balm and a "Be Kind" sticker.
FMV $80
Starting bid
This gift basket from Parlor Doughnuts includes a $25.00 gift card, an XL men's polo shirt, and 54-ounce cold brew coffee growler. The growler can be taken into Parlor Doughnuts and filled for $25.00.
FMV $95
Starting bid
Little Bird Studio has donated this 10x12 framed print of a Paddle Boat in Evansville, Indiana. River transportation was vital to the growth of Evansville. Steamboats were an economical way to ship goods and they provided a faster way for people to travel. They could be seen daily on the waterfront in Evansville.
FMV $100
Starting bid
Entwined Wine & Cocktail Bar has donated a $50 gift card and a Bottle of Rose by Ott. Pale and pretty in crystal-clear pink with orange undertones. The nose is delicate and fruity with notes of white peach and apricot mixed with passion fruit and mango. The taste is full, fresh and crisp with echoes of the fruity aroma amplified by citrus zest and sweet spices (cinnamon and cardamom)
FMV $80
Starting bid
Patsy Hartigan's Irish Pub has donated a multi-course, private whiskey dinner for two in their snug area.
FMV $200
Starting bid
Walther's Golf & Fun has donated two Family Fun Packs. Each Family Fun Pack includes: unlimited mini golf, one round of lazer tag, drinks with refills, and one large pizza to share.
FMV $130
Starting bid
Cosmos Bistro has donated a $50 gift certificate.
FMV $50
Starting bid
BruBurger Bar has donated two $25 gift cards.
FMV $50
Starting bid
Turley Mfg. Jewelers donated this LeVian 14KT White Gold Chocolate Diamond Marquise Ring
FMV $795
Starting bid
USI/Historic New Harmony has donated a letter for up to 6 people to tour Historic New Harmony sites, plus New Harmoney 200 Years in Utopia booklet and a Visit Posey County Visitors Guide. Additionally, The Old Courthouse Foundation has donated a historical tour for up to 6, of the Old Vanderburgh Courthouse, located at 201 NW Fourth Street. Also included is a Jerry Baun "One Hundred Years" print.
FMV $195
Starting bid
One, $30 gift certificate from Belly of the Wolf
Two, $25 gift certificates from Strouse's Consignments
One, $50 Product certificate from AFCO Racing
One, $20 gift card from Donut Bank
FMV $150
Starting bid
The Marty Pass includes two tickets for the 2026 season! You will receive two (2) tickets to a Monday-Thursday home game. This pass is in tribute to longtime Cardinals executive, Marty Hendin. Marty was the ultimate St. Louis Cardinals ambassador and always put fans first. (Exclusions, including Opening Day and additional blackout dates may apply). Must be redeemed by August 31, 2026.
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Four (4) $50 gift cards
FMV: $200
Starting bid
Two (2) $50 gift cards to Angelos
One (1) $25 gift card to Hometown Nutrition
One (1) Lic's turtle pie
FMV $147
Starting bid
Book titles include:
(1) How to Speak Midwestern
(2) Wide Open Evansville
(3) Murder & Mayhem in Indiana
(4) Out in Evansville
(5) Secret Indiana
Plus, a P-47 Thunderbolt steel model kit
FMV $130
Starting bid
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari has donated two, one-day admission passes for any regular operating day of the 2025/2026 season.
FMV $120
Starting bid
Purdue Athletics has donated two tickets to a 2026 Purdue Football game at Ross Ade Stadium.
*Not all games will be available for selection. Game tickets based on availability and determined by Purdue Athletics Staff.
FMV $100
Starting bid
Blondie's Beauty Supply has donated a Men's and Women's gift basket.
FMV $224
Starting bid
The Veteran's Council of Vanderburgh County has donated this 32" Samsung HD TV.
FMV $150
Starting bid
The Veteran's Council of Vanderburgh County has donated an Apple iPad (A16) 128 GB
FMV $349
Starting bid
The Veteran's Council of Vanderburgh County has donated this Rigid 14-gallon wet dry shop vac.
FMV $119
Starting bid
The Veteran's Council of Vanderburgh County has donated the following gift cards:
$50 The Home Depot
$50 Lowes
$25 Texas Roadhouse
$25 Papa Johns
$25 Subway
FMV $175
Starting bid
The Veteran's Council of Vanderburgh County has donated this Samsung, DU7200 65" Crystal UHD TV
FMV $400
Starting bid
The Veteran's Council of Vanderburgh County has donated an Artisan Series 5 Quart, Tilt-Head KitchenAid Stand Mixer
FMV $500
Starting bid
Range USA has donated a Premium Membership, good for one year. This exclusive membership includes the following benefits: unlimited shooting, 5% discount (except on firearms), reserved range time, one free guest per visit, invitations to special events, early access days and member discount days.
FMV: $600
Starting bid
Bally's Evansville has donated a Certificate for Dinner for Eight at Cavanaugh's on the River
FMV $800
Starting bid
Louisville City FC has donated a swag bag, which includes decals, a t-shirt (size large), and a scarf; plus 4 complimentary chairback seats to any Louisville City FC 2025 or 2026 regular season home match at Lynn Family Stadium.
FMV: $150
Starting bid
Provided by the Greater Evansville Hall of Fame, this framed print features two of sports greatest icons sharing a round of golf together.
FMV: $160
Starting bid
Provided by the Greater Evansville Hall of Fame, this framed print features St. Louis Cardinals "Redbird Legends" Stan Musial & Albert Pujols.
FMV: $160
Starting bid
Provided by the Greater Evansville Hall of Fame, this framed print features "Legends of Evansville" Don Mattingly, Calbert Cheaney, Bob Griese, Andy Benes, and Scott Studwell.
FMV: $160
Starting bid
Provided by the Greater Evansville Hall of Fame, this framed print features highlights of IU Basketball.
FMV: $160
Starting bid
Written and donated by Doretha Diefenbach-Hines, this item contains the titles "Vanderburgh County Indiana, Roll of Honor in the Great War" and "The Last Call". This item includes a 24x36 poster of P-47 Thunderbolts.
FMV: $104
Starting bid
The Chicago Cubs have donated a Shota Imanaga Autographed Baseball.
FMV: $300
Starting bid
Edition limited to 1,975 worldwide! Wooden framed wall decor honors American troops with photos and an 18K gold-plated medallion. Protective glass. Measures 23" W x 23" H. Donated by Dr. Carl Linge.
FMV: $260
Starting bid
Donated by Dr. Carl Linge, this chronograph watch salutes the U.S. Air Force. Limited edition. Stainless steel, with precision quartz movement. FREE historical fact cards. Gift box. Watch face measures 1-5/8" in diameter.
FMV: $280
Starting bid
Edition limited to 7,500! Iconic WWII moment captured in handcrafted cold-cast bronze with a real fabric flag. Notes major USMC battles. Lights up! Measures 10" W x 12" H. Donated by Dr. Carl Linge.
FMV: $140
Starting bid
80th Anniversary Commemorative Limited Edition Pearl Harbor. Measures 15" x 6". Donated by Dr. Carl Linge.
FMV: $110
Starting bid
"US Navy The Sailor's Creed" Statue
Officially Licensed Product of the Department of the Navy. Measures 6.25"w x 3"d x 8"h. Donated by Dr. Carl Linge.
FMV: $110
Starting bid
Donated by Dr. Carl Linge
FMV: $120
Starting bid
Donated by Dr. Carl Linge
FMV: $170
Starting bid
Limited edition, hand-sculpted and hand-painted salute to Navy vets lights up with a fully dimensional, bronzed eagle against a waving American flag. Measures 9" W x 11" H. Donated by Dr. Carl Linge.
FMV: $100
Starting bid
Donated by Dr. Carl Linge.
FMV: $100
Starting bid
Donated by Dr. Carl Linge.
FMF: $70
Starting bid
Donated by Dr. Carl Linge.
FMV $110
Starting bid
Donated by Dr. Carl Linge
FMV: $110
Starting bid
Drawn & donated by Evansville native, Ryan Henderson, this 16”x20” framed print is a one of a kind pencil drawing of one of the soldiers that flanks the historic Coliseum.
FMV: $275
