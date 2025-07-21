Hosted by

Old Courthouse Preservation Society Inc

Veterans Coliseum Preservation Foundation Silent Auction

1 NW Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Room 305, Evansville, IN 47708, USA

Superfecta Package & Admission Passes item
Superfecta Package & Admission Passes
$1

Starting bid

Churchill Downs, Inc. has donated a Superfecta Package, which includes the use of a Private Jockey Club Suite, 24 admission tickets, and 24 racing programs. The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, KY has donated two Adult Admission Passes. The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory has donated four Single Admission Passes to the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. Passes expire 12/31/2025.

FMV $1,274

Lenox Winter Greetings 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
$1

Starting bid

Crafted from durable porcelain with 24k gold accents, this 12-piece dinnerware set makes an artful addition to the holiday tabletop. The service for four includes dinner plates, salad plates and bowls for four people.

FMV $600

Premium Houseplant Potted in a Ceramic Container
$1

Starting bid

Emerald Design has donated a premium houseplant potted in a ceramic container.

FMV $50

Kate Spade Charlotte Street Teapot & Set of 4 Mugs
$1

Starting bid

This Kate Spade teapot is made of porcelain, is hand wash only and not for use in the microwave. The teapot measures 5.5"H x 6"Diameter and holds 54-oz. The 4-piece assorted mug set is also made of porcelain and is both dishwasher & microwave safe. The mugs measure 3.25"H x 4.25"Diameter and holds 18-oz. each.

FMV $160

Gift Basket
$1

Starting bid

This gift basket from Sixth and Zero includes a wine glass, bar of soap, soap caddy, bath bomb, fair trade chocolate bar, body mist, vegan lip balm and a "Be Kind" sticker.

FMV $80

Gift Basket
$1

Starting bid

This gift basket from Parlor Doughnuts includes a $25.00 gift card, an XL men's polo shirt, and 54-ounce cold brew coffee growler. The growler can be taken into Parlor Doughnuts and filled for $25.00.

FMV $95

Framed Print
$1

Starting bid

Little Bird Studio has donated this 10x12 framed print of a Paddle Boat in Evansville, Indiana. River transportation was vital to the growth of Evansville. Steamboats were an economical way to ship goods and they provided a faster way for people to travel. They could be seen daily on the waterfront in Evansville.

FMV $100

Gift Card + Bottle of Rose Wine by Ott
$1

Starting bid

Entwined Wine & Cocktail Bar has donated a $50 gift card and a Bottle of Rose by Ott. Pale and pretty in crystal-clear pink with orange undertones. The nose is delicate and fruity with notes of white peach and apricot mixed with passion fruit and mango. The taste is full, fresh and crisp with echoes of the fruity aroma amplified by citrus zest and sweet spices (cinnamon and cardamom)

FMV $80

Private Dinner for Two
$1

Starting bid

Patsy Hartigan's Irish Pub has donated a multi-course, private whiskey dinner for two in their snug area.

FMV $200

Two Family Fun Packs
$1

Starting bid

Walther's Golf & Fun has donated two Family Fun Packs. Each Family Fun Pack includes: unlimited mini golf, one round of lazer tag, drinks with refills, and one large pizza to share.

FMV $130

Gift Certificate
$1

Starting bid

Cosmos Bistro has donated a $50 gift certificate.

FMV $50

Two $25 Gift Cards
$1

Starting bid

BruBurger Bar has donated two $25 gift cards.

FMV $50

LeVian Ring
$1

Starting bid

Turley Mfg. Jewelers donated this LeVian 14KT White Gold Chocolate Diamond Marquise Ring

FMV $795

Historical Tours for 6 + Booklet and Visitors Guide item
Historical Tours for 6 + Booklet and Visitors Guide
$1

Starting bid

USI/Historic New Harmony has donated a letter for up to 6 people to tour Historic New Harmony sites, plus New Harmoney 200 Years in Utopia booklet and a Visit Posey County Visitors Guide. Additionally, The Old Courthouse Foundation has donated a historical tour for up to 6, of the Old Vanderburgh Courthouse, located at 201 NW Fourth Street. Also included is a Jerry Baun "One Hundred Years" print.

FMV $195

Gift Certificates item
Gift Certificates
$1

Starting bid

One, $30 gift certificate from Belly of the Wolf

Two, $25 gift certificates from Strouse's Consignments

One, $50 Product certificate from AFCO Racing

One, $20 gift card from Donut Bank

FMV $150

Marty Pass (2) Tickets to a Monday-Thursday Home Game
$1

Starting bid

The Marty Pass includes two tickets for the 2026 season! You will receive two (2) tickets to a Monday-Thursday home game. This pass is in tribute to longtime Cardinals executive, Marty Hendin. Marty was the ultimate St. Louis Cardinals ambassador and always put fans first. (Exclusions, including Opening Day and additional blackout dates may apply). Must be redeemed by August 31, 2026.

FMV: Priceless

4 gift cards
$1

Starting bid

Four (4) $50 gift cards

FMV: $200

Gift Cards item
Gift Cards
$1

Starting bid

Two (2) $50 gift cards to Angelos

One (1) $25 gift card to Hometown Nutrition

One (1) Lic's turtle pie

FMV $147

Books + P-47 Thunderbolt Steel Model Kit
$1

Starting bid

Book titles include:

(1) How to Speak Midwestern

(2) Wide Open Evansville

(3) Murder & Mayhem in Indiana

(4) Out in Evansville

(5) Secret Indiana

Plus, a P-47 Thunderbolt steel model kit

FMV $130

2 One-Day Admission Passes
$1

Starting bid

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari has donated two, one-day admission passes for any regular operating day of the 2025/2026 season.

FMV $120

2 tickets to a 2026 Purdue Football game
$1

Starting bid

Purdue Athletics has donated two tickets to a 2026 Purdue Football game at Ross Ade Stadium.

*Not all games will be available for selection. Game tickets based on availability and determined by Purdue Athletics Staff.

FMV $100

Men's & Women's Gift Baskets item
Men's & Women's Gift Baskets
$1

Starting bid

Blondie's Beauty Supply has donated a Men's and Women's gift basket.

FMV $224

Samsung 32" 5 Series | N5300, Full HD TV
$1

Starting bid

The Veteran's Council of Vanderburgh County has donated this 32" Samsung HD TV.

FMV $150

Apple iPad (A16) 128 GB
$1

Starting bid

The Veteran's Council of Vanderburgh County has donated an Apple iPad (A16) 128 GB

FMV $349

Rigid 14 Gallon Wet Dry Shop Vac
$1

Starting bid

The Veteran's Council of Vanderburgh County has donated this Rigid 14-gallon wet dry shop vac.

FMV $119

Gift Cards
$1

Starting bid

The Veteran's Council of Vanderburgh County has donated the following gift cards:
$50 The Home Depot

$50 Lowes

$25 Texas Roadhouse

$25 Papa Johns

$25 Subway

FMV $175

Samsung DU7200 65" Crystal UHD TV
$1

Starting bid

The Veteran's Council of Vanderburgh County has donated this Samsung, DU7200 65" Crystal UHD TV

FMV $400

KitchenAid 5 Quart Artisan Mixer
$1

Starting bid

The Veteran's Council of Vanderburgh County has donated an Artisan Series 5 Quart, Tilt-Head KitchenAid Stand Mixer

FMV $500

One-Year Premium Membership
$1

Starting bid

Range USA has donated a Premium Membership, good for one year. This exclusive membership includes the following benefits: unlimited shooting, 5% discount (except on firearms), reserved range time, one free guest per visit, invitations to special events, early access days and member discount days.

FMV: $600

Dinner for Eight
$1

Starting bid

Bally's Evansville has donated a Certificate for Dinner for Eight at Cavanaugh's on the River

FMV $800

Swag bag + 4 Complimentary Seats
$1

Starting bid

Louisville City FC has donated a swag bag, which includes decals, a t-shirt (size large), and a scarf; plus 4 complimentary chairback seats to any Louisville City FC 2025 or 2026 regular season home match at Lynn Family Stadium.

FMV: $150

Framed Print of Tiger Woods & Michael Jordan
$170

Starting bid

Provided by the Greater Evansville Hall of Fame, this framed print features two of sports greatest icons sharing a round of golf together.

FMV: $160

Framed Print of Stan Musial & Albert Pujols
$170

Starting bid

Provided by the Greater Evansville Hall of Fame, this framed print features St. Louis Cardinals "Redbird Legends" Stan Musial & Albert Pujols.

FMV: $160

Framed Print: Legends of Evansville
$170

Starting bid

Provided by the Greater Evansville Hall of Fame, this framed print features "Legends of Evansville" Don Mattingly, Calbert Cheaney, Bob Griese, Andy Benes, and Scott Studwell.

FMV: $160

Framed Print: Indiana Hoosiers Basketball
$170

Starting bid

Provided by the Greater Evansville Hall of Fame, this framed print features highlights of IU Basketball.

FMV: $160

2 Books written by Doretha Diefenbach-Hines and P-47 Poster item
2 Books written by Doretha Diefenbach-Hines and P-47 Poster
$1

Starting bid

Written and donated by Doretha Diefenbach-Hines, this item contains the titles "Vanderburgh County Indiana, Roll of Honor in the Great War" and "The Last Call". This item includes a 24x36 poster of P-47 Thunderbolts.

FMV: $104

Shota Imanaga Autographed Baseball
$1

Starting bid

The Chicago Cubs have donated a Shota Imanaga Autographed Baseball.

FMV: $300

"Lest We Forget" Commemorative Vietnam War Framed Wall Decor
$250

Starting bid

Edition limited to 1,975 worldwide! Wooden framed wall decor honors American troops with photos and an 18K gold-plated medallion. Protective glass. Measures 23" W x 23" H. Donated by Dr. Carl Linge.

FMV: $260

Engraved US Air Force Commemorative Men's Watch
$200

Starting bid

Donated by Dr. Carl Linge, this chronograph watch salutes the U.S. Air Force. Limited edition. Stainless steel, with precision quartz movement. FREE historical fact cards. Gift box. Watch face measures 1-5/8" in diameter.

FMV: $280

Iwo Jima Cold Cast Bronze Tribute Sculpture
$140

Starting bid

Edition limited to 7,500! Iconic WWII moment captured in handcrafted cold-cast bronze with a real fabric flag. Notes major USMC battles. Lights up! Measures 10" W x 12" H. Donated by Dr. Carl Linge.

FMV: $140

80th Anniversary Commemorative Limited Edition Pearl Harbor
$110

Starting bid

80th Anniversary Commemorative Limited Edition Pearl Harbor. Measures 15" x 6". Donated by Dr. Carl Linge.

FMV: $110

US Navy The Sailor's Creed Statue
$110

Starting bid

"US Navy The Sailor's Creed" Statue
Officially Licensed Product of the Department of the Navy. Measures 6.25"w x 3"d x 8"h. Donated by Dr. Carl Linge.

FMV: $110

P-51 Mustang and B-17 Flying Fortress Framed Tribute item
P-51 Mustang and B-17 Flying Fortress Framed Tribute
$120

Starting bid

Donated by Dr. Carl Linge

FMV: $120

Iwo Jima and Okinawa Framed Tribute item
Iwo Jima and Okinawa Framed Tribute
$170

Starting bid

Donated by Dr. Carl Linge

FMV: $170

"Pride of America" Navy Tribute Eagle & Flag Sculpture
$90

Starting bid

Limited edition, hand-sculpted and hand-painted salute to Navy vets lights up with a fully dimensional, bronzed eagle against a waving American flag. Measures 9" W x 11" H. Donated by Dr. Carl Linge.

FMV: $100

USAF "The Airman's Creed" Statue
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Dr. Carl Linge.

FMV: $100

Marine Corps Figure
$70

Starting bid

Donated by Dr. Carl Linge.

FMF: $70

Soldier & P-47 Thunderbolt Figure
$110

Starting bid

Donated by Dr. Carl Linge.

FMV $110

Customizable Navy Eagle and Plaque
$110

Starting bid

Donated by Dr. Carl Linge

FMV: $110

“Echoes of Freedom” one of a kind framed pencil drawing
$1

Starting bid

Drawn & donated by Evansville native, Ryan Henderson, this 16”x20” framed print is a one of a kind pencil drawing of one of the soldiers that flanks the historic Coliseum.

FMV: $275

