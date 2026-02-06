Veterans Council Clay County Florida

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Veterans Council Clay County Florida

About the memberships

Veterans Council Clay County Florida's Member Organization Annual Dues

Constituent Membership (with late fee:$5.00)
$60

Renews yearly on: March 31 at EDT

Constituent Member Organizations include those organizations whose membership is predominately comprised of Veterans, such as American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, or Vietnam Veterans of America.

Affiliate Membership (with late fee:$5.00)
$60

Renews yearly on: March 31 at EDT

Affiliated Member Organizations, include Auxiliary Organizations of 301.b) and other tax-exempt non-profit organizations whose primary mission is to improve the welfare of Veterans.

Professional Organizations (with late fee:$5.00)
$60

Renews yearly on: March 31 at EDT

Professional Organizations with an interest in supporting veterans may join, attend, and participate in meetings but will be non-voting members. (For-Profit)

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