Veterans Council Clay County Florida's Member Organization Annual Dues

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: March 31 at EDT
Constituent Member Organizations include those organizations whose membership is predominately comprised of Veterans, such as American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, or Vietnam Veterans of America.
Renews yearly on: March 31 at EDT
Affiliated Member Organizations, include Auxiliary Organizations of 301.b) and other tax-exempt non-profit organizations whose primary mission is to improve the welfare of Veterans.
Renews yearly on: March 31 at EDT
Professional Organizations with an interest in supporting veterans may join, attend, and participate in meetings but will be non-voting members. (For-Profit)
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