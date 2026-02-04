Veterans Council Clay County - Honor a Hero | Flags for Heroes 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Orange Park, FL 32073, USA
1 hero honored with a keepsake commerative coin, name listed in the program and on the website, and flag proudly displayed in their honor.
2 heroes honored, each with a keepsake commerative coin, names listed in the program and on the website, and flags proudly displayed in their honor.
• 5 Heroes Honored – Each receives a keepsake commemorative coin, with their names proudly listed in the program and on the event website. Flags will be displayed in their honor.
• Your Recognition – You will receive 2 commemorative coins, and your name will be listed as an Honorary Bell Ringer in the program and online.
• 10 Heroes Honored – Each receives a keepsake commemorative coin, with their names proudly listed in the program and on the event website. Flags will be displayed in their honor.
• Your Recognition – You will receive 4 commemorative coins, and your name will be listed as an Honorary Bell Ringer in the program and online.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!