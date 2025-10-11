Veteran's Day Airplane Rides

Experience the Thrill of Open Cockpit Flying
The PT-19 was the primary trainer of thousands of flyers who earned their wings in this plane. Take a ride and feel the wind in your hair. The plane holds one passenger. The ride is approximately 20 minutes
(Riders must be 12 or older, and weigh 225 pounds or less. All riders must be able to enter and exit the aircraft independently.)
Fly like the President in "Ike's Bird" the smallest aircraft ever called Air Force One.
Ike’s Bird is a 1955 L-26B Aero Commander, best known as the smallest aircraft ever designated Air Force One. It was one of several used by President Dwight D. Eisenhower for short trips between his homes and military bases. Today, it’s the only one still flying.
This ticket puts you up front in the co-pilot’s seat for the view only pilots see.
(Riders must be 5 or older and must be able to enter and exit the aircraft independently.)
This ticket lets you experience the flight from one of the two back seats of the plane.
(Riders must be 5 or older and must be able to enter and exit the aircraft independently.)
This ticket includes all three seats on one flight - $100 savings vs. individual tickets.
(Riders must be 5 or older and must be able to enter and exit the aircraft independently.)
