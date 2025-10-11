Veteran's Day Airplane Rides

Fly like the President in "Ike's Bird" the smallest aircraft ever called Air Force One.





Ike’s Bird is a 1955 L-26B Aero Commander, best known as the smallest aircraft ever designated Air Force One. It was one of several used by President Dwight D. Eisenhower for short trips between his homes and military bases. Today, it’s the only one still flying.





This ticket puts you up front in the co-pilot’s seat for the view only pilots see.





(Riders must be 5 or older and must be able to enter and exit the aircraft independently.)