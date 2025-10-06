Veterans Day Breakfast

Free meal for veterans, their spouse/significant other, and their children (up to 5 people per family). Please select one ticket per person in your party (for example, select 3 tickets if 3 family members will attend). You must be willing to provide proof of veteran status at the door. Please ensure you save your emailed receipt — that receipt is your ticket.





Check-in will ask for proof of veteran status (acceptable: veteran ID, DD-214, VA card, or equivalent).