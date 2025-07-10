Cannavetlive Corp

Hosted by

Cannavetlive Corp

About this event

Veterans Day Comedy Show- Austin, Texas

500 VFW Rd

Austin, TX 78753, USA

Veterans ONLY
Free

Free Entry. Guaranteed seat. No table seat. One free raffle ticket at door.

*Must show proof of service with VALID ID or documents. NO ID = At the door prices.

Presale General Admission
$20

Guaranteed seat. No table seat. One free raffle ticket at door. No drink minimum.

VIP Admission
$30

Guaranteed table and seat.

One free raffle ticket at door.

**If you attend with a veteran(FREE) please let us know the veterans name in the comments so we seat you together.

No drink minimum.

Cannavetlive Tshirt
$18.99

Our Cannavetlive T-shirts support our goals for veterans.


Check out our website for more Cannavetlve apparel

www.cannavetlive.com

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