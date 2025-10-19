Cannavetlive Corp

Cannavetlive Corp

Veterans Day: Echoes and Voices

211 E 6th St

Austin, TX 78701, USA

VIP Ticket
$50
  • Food access & one free drink
  • 5-minute chair massage by Ana Paz
  • 3-minute stage presentation of your organization or business
  • Promotion of your business on the 60 foot LED screen & TVs throughout the venue and the party bus. 
  • Networking access with veteran leaders, nonprofits, and community partners
  • FEATURED ADD ON: Make an additional donation to Cannavetlive on our website of $50 or more and be a 'Canna-Vet-Live? T-shirt sponsor' where your logo will be worn by over 35 parade participants and on all sold t-shirts for the Veterans Day list of events. Additionally you will be featured on our website for 60 days as a Premiere sponsor with your link. (if desired) 

🫶 Cannavetlive will donate a portion of each  ticket sold to the MVEN Scholarship Program, empowering ROTC students to pursue education and career growth.

