Veterans Day: Echoes and Voices

Promotion of your business on the 60 foot LED screen & TVs throughout the venue and the party bus.

FEATURED ADD ON:

Make an additional donation to Cannavetlive on our website of $50 or more and be a '

T-shirt sponsor' where your logo will be worn by over 35 parade participants and on all sold t-shirts for the Veterans Day list of events. Additionally you will be featured on our website for 60 days as a Premiere sponsor with your link. (if desired)