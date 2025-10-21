Veterans Day - Flag Your Hero

Santa Clarita

CA, USA

50 Flags - One Yard
$25

Castaic Dance Team will place 50 American flags in one yard for November 11. Placement date window will be November 6-10. Flags are 4x 6 inches.

100 Flags - One Yard
$45

500 Flags - One Yard
$200

Castaic Dance Team will place 500 American flags in one yard for November 11. Placement date window will be November 6-10. Flags are 4x 6 inches.

ADD ON - Personalized Yard Sign
$20

Go that extra step and include a personalized yard sign to your flags (see photos of Yard Signs in the long paragraph above). Add to cart to reveal drop down menu of options! Yard sign will be 17" x 12".

Add a donation for Castaic Dance Team Booster Club

$

