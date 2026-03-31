ToolBank USA

Hosted by

ToolBank USA

About this event

Veterans Day Weekend Car Show

2455 E Imperial Hwy

Brea, CA 92821, USA

Early Bird Car Registration
$25
Available until Nov 13

Secure your spot and show off your ride 🚗💨


Early Bird Registration ($25) guarantees your place in the 1st-ever ToolBank Car Show and your chance to compete for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes.


Spots are limited to 100, so don’t wait!

Day of Event Car Registration
$35
Gold Sponsorship
$500

Event Presenting Sponsorship Level includes ability to speak during the event, company display booth, company logos on website, flyer, social media, event signage, and marketing material.

Silver Sponsorship
$250

Event Presenting Sponsorship Level includes company logos on website, flyer, social media, event signage, and marketing material.

Bronze Sponsorship
$100

Event Presenting Sponsorship Level includes company name on website, flyer, social media, event signage, and marketing material.

Add a donation for ToolBank USA

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