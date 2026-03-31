Veterans Day Weekend Car Show

Hosted by
About this event
Secure your spot and show off your ride 🚗💨
Early Bird Registration ($25) guarantees your place in the 1st-ever ToolBank Car Show and your chance to compete for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes.
Spots are limited to 100, so don’t wait!
Event Presenting Sponsorship Level includes ability to speak during the event, company display booth, company logos on website, flyer, social media, event signage, and marketing material.
Event Presenting Sponsorship Level includes company logos on website, flyer, social media, event signage, and marketing material.
Event Presenting Sponsorship Level includes company name on website, flyer, social media, event signage, and marketing material.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!