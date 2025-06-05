Veterans Day Weekend Retreat

A $25 deposit reserves a spot for one veteran. This deposit is fully refundable upon completion of the event. After attending, veterans may choose to have their deposit returned or donate it to Warriors in the Wild to support future programming. If you do not attend, the deposit is retained to support future events. At this time, our events are exclusively for veterans. As our organization grows, we plan to expand and welcome immediate family members at future gatherings. Verification of veteran status or prior military service is required to participate.