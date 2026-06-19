A man models a camouflage-sleeved, olive green hooded shirt with various logos on the front and back, paired with grey cargo pants, against a plain white background.
Veteran's Family Brigade

Offered by

Veteran's Family Brigade

About this shop

Veteran's Family Brigade's Shop

Pick-up location

Camp Perry 20 July to 9 Aug,

VFB Team Sunshirt item
VFB Team Sunshirt
$60

The most comfortable shirt you will ever wear. OFFICIAL VFB Team shirt 50+ SPF; Current Sponsors on sleeve; Available in Mens Medium-3X

VFB Subdued Sunshirt item
VFB Subdued Sunshirt
$60

The most comfortable shirt you will ever wear. 88% Poly 12% Spandex; 50+SPF; Camo sleeves with tan chest and back. VFB logo will be in Black (Not colored) on front left chest and on back. NO SPONSOR LOGOs. Medium-3X

VFB Tan 499 T shirt item
VFB Tan 499 T shirt
$30

88% Poly 12% Spandex T shirt. VFB Subdoed Logo front left chest and on back. Available Medium-3X

VFB Legacy Brand Hat item
VFB Legacy Brand Hat
$30

Legacy Brand Unstructured Hat

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