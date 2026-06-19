Veteran's Family Brigade's Shop

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Camp Perry 20 July to 9 Aug,
The most comfortable shirt you will ever wear. OFFICIAL VFB Team shirt 50+ SPF; Current Sponsors on sleeve; Available in Mens Medium-3X
The most comfortable shirt you will ever wear. 88% Poly 12% Spandex; 50+SPF; Camo sleeves with tan chest and back. VFB logo will be in Black (Not colored) on front left chest and on back. NO SPONSOR LOGOs. Medium-3X
88% Poly 12% Spandex T shirt. VFB Subdoed Logo front left chest and on back. Available Medium-3X
Legacy Brand Unstructured Hat
$
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