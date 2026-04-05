Veterans Family Fun Day with Knoxville Smokies

About this event
Veterans need to be present to receive the baseball tickets. Each family can only reserve 5 tickets total.
Please contact Taryn Bryant 865-659-0350 if you are needing more than 5 tickets
Veteran needs to be present to receive the baseball tickets. Each family can only reserve 5 tickets total.
Please contact Taryn Bryant 865-659-0350 if you are needing more than 5 tickets
If the tickets are SOLD OUT, be placed on our waiting list if tickets become available
Gear up for a great day at the ballpark with the RTVF Family Fun Day T-Shirt! This comfortable, easy-to-wear tee brings together baseball vibes and patriotic pride—perfect for families, fans, and supporters of our veterans. Whether you're cheering in the stands or enjoying the festivities, this shirt keeps you part of the team.
Gear up for a great day at the ballpark with the RTVF Family Fun Day T-Shirt! This comfortable, easy-to-wear tee brings together baseball vibes and patriotic pride—perfect for families, fans, and supporters of our veterans. Whether you're cheering in the stands or enjoying the festivities, this shirt keeps you part of the team.
Gear up for a great day at the ballpark with the RTVF Family Fun Day T-Shirt! This comfortable, easy-to-wear tee brings together baseball vibes and patriotic pride—perfect for families, fans, and supporters of our veterans. Whether you're cheering in the stands or enjoying the festivities, this shirt keeps you part of the team.
Gear up for a great day at the ballpark with the RTVF Family Fun Day T-Shirt! This comfortable, easy-to-wear tee brings together baseball vibes and patriotic pride—perfect for families, fans, and supporters of our veterans. Whether you're cheering in the stands or enjoying the festivities, this shirt keeps you part of the team.
Gear up for a great day at the ballpark with the RTVF Family Fun Day T-Shirt! This comfortable, easy-to-wear tee brings together baseball vibes and patriotic pride—perfect for families, fans, and supporters of our veterans. Whether you're cheering in the stands or enjoying the festivities, this shirt keeps you part of the team.
Gear up for a great day at the ballpark with the RTVF Family Fun Day T-Shirt! This comfortable, easy-to-wear tee brings together baseball vibes and patriotic pride—perfect for families, fans, and supporters of our veterans. Whether you're cheering in the stands or enjoying the festivities, this shirt keeps you part of the team.
Gear up for a great day at the ballpark with the RTVF Family Fun Day T-Shirt! This comfortable, easy-to-wear tee brings together baseball vibes and patriotic pride—perfect for families, fans, and supporters of our veterans. Whether you're cheering in the stands or enjoying the festivities, this shirt keeps you part of the team.
Gear up for a great day at the ballpark with the RTVF Family Fun Day T-Shirt! This comfortable, easy-to-wear tee brings together baseball vibes and patriotic pride—perfect for families, fans, and supporters of our veterans. Whether you're cheering in the stands or enjoying the festivities, this shirt keeps you part of the team.
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