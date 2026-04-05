Rocky Top Veterans Foundation

Hosted by

Rocky Top Veterans Foundation

About this event

Veterans Family Fun Day with Knoxville Smokies

500 E Jackson Ave

Knoxville, TN 37915, USA

Veteran Ticket
Free

Veterans need to be present to receive the baseball tickets. Each family can only reserve 5 tickets total.

Please contact Taryn Bryant 865-659-0350 if you are needing more than 5 tickets

Family Tickets
Free

Veteran needs to be present to receive the baseball tickets. Each family can only reserve 5 tickets total.

Please contact Taryn Bryant 865-659-0350 if you are needing more than 5 tickets

Waiting List if SOLD OUT
Free

If the tickets are SOLD OUT, be placed on our waiting list if tickets become available

2026 RTVF Baseball Shirt Kids Small
$10

Gear up for a great day at the ballpark with the RTVF Family Fun Day T-Shirt! This comfortable, easy-to-wear tee brings together baseball vibes and patriotic pride—perfect for families, fans, and supporters of our veterans. Whether you're cheering in the stands or enjoying the festivities, this shirt keeps you part of the team.

2026 RTVF Baseball Shirt Kids Medium
$10

Gear up for a great day at the ballpark with the RTVF Family Fun Day T-Shirt! This comfortable, easy-to-wear tee brings together baseball vibes and patriotic pride—perfect for families, fans, and supporters of our veterans. Whether you're cheering in the stands or enjoying the festivities, this shirt keeps you part of the team.

2026 RTVF Baseball Shirt Kids Large
$10

Gear up for a great day at the ballpark with the RTVF Family Fun Day T-Shirt! This comfortable, easy-to-wear tee brings together baseball vibes and patriotic pride—perfect for families, fans, and supporters of our veterans. Whether you're cheering in the stands or enjoying the festivities, this shirt keeps you part of the team.

2026 RTVF Baseball Shirt Small
$10

Gear up for a great day at the ballpark with the RTVF Family Fun Day T-Shirt! This comfortable, easy-to-wear tee brings together baseball vibes and patriotic pride—perfect for families, fans, and supporters of our veterans. Whether you're cheering in the stands or enjoying the festivities, this shirt keeps you part of the team.

2026 RTVF Baseball Shirt Medium
$10

Gear up for a great day at the ballpark with the RTVF Family Fun Day T-Shirt! This comfortable, easy-to-wear tee brings together baseball vibes and patriotic pride—perfect for families, fans, and supporters of our veterans. Whether you're cheering in the stands or enjoying the festivities, this shirt keeps you part of the team.

2026 RTVF Baseball Shirt Large
$10

Gear up for a great day at the ballpark with the RTVF Family Fun Day T-Shirt! This comfortable, easy-to-wear tee brings together baseball vibes and patriotic pride—perfect for families, fans, and supporters of our veterans. Whether you're cheering in the stands or enjoying the festivities, this shirt keeps you part of the team.

2026 RTVF Baseball Shirt X-Large
$10

Gear up for a great day at the ballpark with the RTVF Family Fun Day T-Shirt! This comfortable, easy-to-wear tee brings together baseball vibes and patriotic pride—perfect for families, fans, and supporters of our veterans. Whether you're cheering in the stands or enjoying the festivities, this shirt keeps you part of the team.

2026 RTVF Baseball Shirt XX-Large
$10

Gear up for a great day at the ballpark with the RTVF Family Fun Day T-Shirt! This comfortable, easy-to-wear tee brings together baseball vibes and patriotic pride—perfect for families, fans, and supporters of our veterans. Whether you're cheering in the stands or enjoying the festivities, this shirt keeps you part of the team.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!