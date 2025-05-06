Veterans Golf Classic

🍻 BEVERAGE SPONSOR - THE MOST POPULAR SPONSOR ON THE COURSE! Your chance to be everyone's favorite sponsor... for obvious reasons! Investment: $5,000 What You Get: • Your logo prominently displayed on the "Happiness Cart" (aka the beverage cart cruising the course) • The undying gratitude of 144+ thirsty golfers • Recognition as the MVP (Most Valuable Provider) of refreshments • Company logo featured on event thank you banner • Social media shoutouts as the hero of hydration • The satisfaction of keeping our golfers "in good spirits" Be the sponsor everyone toasts to! 🥂 Remember: While we keep the drinks flowing, The Pines reserves the right to ensure everyone stays in the fairway (both literally and figuratively) by monitoring consumption. Limited to one sponsor - grab this opportunity before someone else does!

