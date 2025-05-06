Veterans Golf Classic

🏌️♂️ FOURSOME PACKAGE - $900
Everything your team needs for an epic day of golf:
• 18 holes for 4 players
• 4 gourmet lunch boxes
• Unlimited drinks including alcohol
• Awards dinner for your team
• Complete mulligan packages
• Swag bags
• A day of fun supporting our veterans!
🏌️♂️ FOURSOME PACKAGE - $900
Everything your team needs for an epic day of golf:
• 18 holes for 4 players
• 4 gourmet lunch boxes
• Unlimited drinks including alcohol
• Awards dinner for your team
• Complete mulligan packages
• Swag bags
• A day of fun supporting our veterans!
Business Team
$1,000
You get everything in the Foursome Package plus Tee Sign and Logo on our thank you banner
You get everything in the Foursome Package plus Tee Sign and Logo on our thank you banner
Tee Sign Sponsor
$150
If you can't come to our event but would like to be featured at one of our holes and help our missions this is your opportunity!
If you can't come to our event but would like to be featured at one of our holes and help our missions this is your opportunity!
Swag Bag Sponsor
$400
🎁 SWAG SPONSOR PACKAGE - $400
(4 Spots Available!)
Be part of every golfer's take-home experience! Get your brand in the hands of 144+ community leaders and supporters.
Each Swag Sponsor Receives:
• Opportunity to add your branded items/products to all golfer swag bags
• Company logo featured on event thank you banner
• Social media recognition
Swag Bags Include:
• Operation Welcome Home tee shirt
• Golf ball and tees
• Plus additional premium items!
Perfect For:
• Local businesses wanting product exposure
• Companies with promotional items
• Brands targeting active community members
• Businesses supporting veteran causes
Make Your Swag Statement:
• Add your branded merchandise
• Include product samples
• Share promotional materials
• Showcase special offers
Only 4 spots available at this exclusive price point - secure yours today!
Your support helps Operation Welcome Home continue serving our veteran community while getting your brand in front of engaged local audiences.
🎁 SWAG SPONSOR PACKAGE - $400
(4 Spots Available!)
Be part of every golfer's take-home experience! Get your brand in the hands of 144+ community leaders and supporters.
Each Swag Sponsor Receives:
• Opportunity to add your branded items/products to all golfer swag bags
• Company logo featured on event thank you banner
• Social media recognition
Swag Bags Include:
• Operation Welcome Home tee shirt
• Golf ball and tees
• Plus additional premium items!
Perfect For:
• Local businesses wanting product exposure
• Companies with promotional items
• Brands targeting active community members
• Businesses supporting veteran causes
Make Your Swag Statement:
• Add your branded merchandise
• Include product samples
• Share promotional materials
• Showcase special offers
Only 4 spots available at this exclusive price point - secure yours today!
Your support helps Operation Welcome Home continue serving our veteran community while getting your brand in front of engaged local audiences.
Lunch Sponsor and Team of Four
$3,000
🍱 LUNCH SPONSOR PACKAGE - $3000
Make your business part of every golfer's day! As our Lunch Sponsor, you'll receive:
Marketing Opportunities:
• Business card placement in all 144+ bagged lunches
• Company stickers on all lunch bags (if provided)
• Public recognition during shotgun start
• Company name/logo featured on event thank you banner
• Social media shoutouts
Perfect for businesses looking to reach local community leaders and veterans while supporting a great cause! Limited to one sponsor - grab this opportunity before someone else does!
🍱 LUNCH SPONSOR PACKAGE - $3000
Make your business part of every golfer's day! As our Lunch Sponsor, you'll receive:
Marketing Opportunities:
• Business card placement in all 144+ bagged lunches
• Company stickers on all lunch bags (if provided)
• Public recognition during shotgun start
• Company name/logo featured on event thank you banner
• Social media shoutouts
Perfect for businesses looking to reach local community leaders and veterans while supporting a great cause! Limited to one sponsor - grab this opportunity before someone else does!
Beverage Sponsor and Team of Four
$5,000
🍻 BEVERAGE SPONSOR - THE MOST POPULAR SPONSOR ON THE COURSE!
Your chance to be everyone's favorite sponsor... for obvious reasons!
Investment: $5,000
What You Get:
• Your logo prominently displayed on the "Happiness Cart" (aka the beverage cart cruising the course)
• The undying gratitude of 144+ thirsty golfers
• Recognition as the MVP (Most Valuable Provider) of refreshments
• Company logo featured on event thank you banner
• Social media shoutouts as the hero of hydration
• The satisfaction of keeping our golfers "in good spirits"
Be the sponsor everyone toasts to! 🥂
Remember: While we keep the drinks flowing, The Pines reserves the right to ensure everyone stays in the fairway (both literally and figuratively) by monitoring consumption.
Limited to one sponsor - grab this opportunity before someone else does!
🍻 BEVERAGE SPONSOR - THE MOST POPULAR SPONSOR ON THE COURSE!
Your chance to be everyone's favorite sponsor... for obvious reasons!
Investment: $5,000
What You Get:
• Your logo prominently displayed on the "Happiness Cart" (aka the beverage cart cruising the course)
• The undying gratitude of 144+ thirsty golfers
• Recognition as the MVP (Most Valuable Provider) of refreshments
• Company logo featured on event thank you banner
• Social media shoutouts as the hero of hydration
• The satisfaction of keeping our golfers "in good spirits"
Be the sponsor everyone toasts to! 🥂
Remember: While we keep the drinks flowing, The Pines reserves the right to ensure everyone stays in the fairway (both literally and figuratively) by monitoring consumption.
Limited to one sponsor - grab this opportunity before someone else does!
Event Sponsor and Two Teams of Four
$10,000
🌟 PREMIER EVENT SPONSOR - $10,000
Be the Name Behind the Game!
As our exclusive Event Sponsor, your company takes center stage at every turn:
Premium Exposure:
• Your company name/logo featured on EVERY tee sign throughout the course
• "Operation Welcome Home Golf Tournament, presented by [Your Company]" in ALL event mentions
• Premium placement on ALL marketing materials
• Prominent logo placement on thank you banner
• Extensive social media coverage before, during, and after the event
VIP Benefits:
• TWO complimentary teams of 4 golfers ($1,800 value)
• Special recognition during shotgun start
• Exclusive speaking opportunity at awards ceremony
Marketing Domination:
• Recognition in all press releases
• Prominent placement in all email communications
• Premium social media package with dedicated posts
Make a Statement:
Position your company as a leading supporter of veteran services while gaining unparalleled exposure to local business leaders and community members.
Limited to ONE exclusive sponsor - Secure this prestigious position today!
🌟 PREMIER EVENT SPONSOR - $10,000
Be the Name Behind the Game!
As our exclusive Event Sponsor, your company takes center stage at every turn:
Premium Exposure:
• Your company name/logo featured on EVERY tee sign throughout the course
• "Operation Welcome Home Golf Tournament, presented by [Your Company]" in ALL event mentions
• Premium placement on ALL marketing materials
• Prominent logo placement on thank you banner
• Extensive social media coverage before, during, and after the event
VIP Benefits:
• TWO complimentary teams of 4 golfers ($1,800 value)
• Special recognition during shotgun start
• Exclusive speaking opportunity at awards ceremony
Marketing Domination:
• Recognition in all press releases
• Prominent placement in all email communications
• Premium social media package with dedicated posts
Make a Statement:
Position your company as a leading supporter of veteran services while gaining unparalleled exposure to local business leaders and community members.
Limited to ONE exclusive sponsor - Secure this prestigious position today!