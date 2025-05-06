Veterans Golf Classic

3062 Point Marion Rd

Morgantown, WV 26505, USA

Team of Four
$900
🏌️‍♂️ FOURSOME PACKAGE - $900 Everything your team needs for an epic day of golf: • 18 holes for 4 players • 4 gourmet lunch boxes • Unlimited drinks including alcohol • Awards dinner for your team • Complete mulligan packages • Swag bags • A day of fun supporting our veterans!
Business Team
$1,000
You get everything in the Foursome Package plus Tee Sign and Logo on our thank you banner
Tee Sign Sponsor
$150
If you can't come to our event but would like to be featured at one of our holes and help our missions this is your opportunity!
Swag Bag Sponsor
$400
🎁 SWAG SPONSOR PACKAGE - $400 (4 Spots Available!) Be part of every golfer's take-home experience! Get your brand in the hands of 144+ community leaders and supporters. Each Swag Sponsor Receives: • Opportunity to add your branded items/products to all golfer swag bags • Company logo featured on event thank you banner • Social media recognition Swag Bags Include: • Operation Welcome Home tee shirt • Golf ball and tees • Plus additional premium items! Perfect For: • Local businesses wanting product exposure • Companies with promotional items • Brands targeting active community members • Businesses supporting veteran causes Make Your Swag Statement: • Add your branded merchandise • Include product samples • Share promotional materials • Showcase special offers Only 4 spots available at this exclusive price point - secure yours today! Your support helps Operation Welcome Home continue serving our veteran community while getting your brand in front of engaged local audiences.
Lunch Sponsor and Team of Four
$3,000
🍱 LUNCH SPONSOR PACKAGE - $3000 Make your business part of every golfer's day! As our Lunch Sponsor, you'll receive: Marketing Opportunities: • Business card placement in all 144+ bagged lunches • Company stickers on all lunch bags (if provided) • Public recognition during shotgun start • Company name/logo featured on event thank you banner • Social media shoutouts Perfect for businesses looking to reach local community leaders and veterans while supporting a great cause! Limited to one sponsor - grab this opportunity before someone else does!
Beverage Sponsor and Team of Four
$5,000
🍻 BEVERAGE SPONSOR - THE MOST POPULAR SPONSOR ON THE COURSE! Your chance to be everyone's favorite sponsor... for obvious reasons! Investment: $5,000 What You Get: • Your logo prominently displayed on the "Happiness Cart" (aka the beverage cart cruising the course) • The undying gratitude of 144+ thirsty golfers • Recognition as the MVP (Most Valuable Provider) of refreshments • Company logo featured on event thank you banner • Social media shoutouts as the hero of hydration • The satisfaction of keeping our golfers "in good spirits" Be the sponsor everyone toasts to! 🥂 Remember: While we keep the drinks flowing, The Pines reserves the right to ensure everyone stays in the fairway (both literally and figuratively) by monitoring consumption. Limited to one sponsor - grab this opportunity before someone else does!
Event Sponsor and Two Teams of Four
$10,000
🌟 PREMIER EVENT SPONSOR - $10,000 Be the Name Behind the Game! As our exclusive Event Sponsor, your company takes center stage at every turn: Premium Exposure: • Your company name/logo featured on EVERY tee sign throughout the course • "Operation Welcome Home Golf Tournament, presented by [Your Company]" in ALL event mentions • Premium placement on ALL marketing materials • Prominent logo placement on thank you banner • Extensive social media coverage before, during, and after the event VIP Benefits: • TWO complimentary teams of 4 golfers ($1,800 value) • Special recognition during shotgun start • Exclusive speaking opportunity at awards ceremony Marketing Domination: • Recognition in all press releases • Prominent placement in all email communications • Premium social media package with dedicated posts Make a Statement: Position your company as a leading supporter of veteran services while gaining unparalleled exposure to local business leaders and community members. Limited to ONE exclusive sponsor - Secure this prestigious position today!

