Veterans Miracle Center's Silent Auction

You are bidding on one clubhouse box for five guests for the 2025 season @Saratoga Race Track Ny. Certificate can be transferred electronically, no need to be in person to pick up. Transfer would go through Saratoga racetrack. This is for the 2025 season, excluding Saturdays. Once auction is closed, the winner will be contacted and congratulated! Tickets will be electronically transferred. Can also be picked up in person at VMC. Veterans Miracle Center, 10 Interstate Drive, Albany, NY 12209 If you have any questions, please call Michelle at 518-573-4414

You are bidding on one clubhouse box for five guests for the 2025 season @Saratoga Race Track Ny. Certificate can be transferred electronically, no need to be in person to pick up. Transfer would go through Saratoga racetrack. This is for the 2025 season, excluding Saturdays. Once auction is closed, the winner will be contacted and congratulated! Tickets will be electronically transferred. Can also be picked up in person at VMC. Veterans Miracle Center, 10 Interstate Drive, Albany, NY 12209 If you have any questions, please call Michelle at 518-573-4414

More details...