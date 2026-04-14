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Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary

About this event

Sales closed

VFW Auxiliary's Mothers Day Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1100 Main St, Ferndale, CA 95536, USA

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$15

Starting bid

Carolans Irish Cream 6 vintage Carolans glasses 2 dozen chocolate chip cookies by Bonnie

Lemon Gift Basket item
Lemon Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Loose leaf tea Tea pot with strainer Lemon scented candle Fresh scones by Rene Crowl Fresh lemon curd by Bonnie Fresh lemons

variegated Monstera, $25 pizza co GC item
variegated Monstera, $25 pizza co GC
$15

Starting bid

Variegated Monstera with $25 pizza co gift card

Stitch gift basket item
Stitch gift basket
$15

Starting bid

1 1/2 yards of vintage fabric Hand turned Redwood Seam Ripper by Dave $25 gift certificate from Stitch

Coffee gift basket item
Coffee gift basket
$15

Starting bid

32 oz Humboldt Bay Coffee Hand turned Redwood Coffee Scoop Unique Hot/Cold Tumbler Persimmon Bread by Janis Bertleson

Coconut cream pie item
Coconut cream pie
$15

Starting bid

Sweets and Treats gift basket item
Sweets and Treats gift basket
$15

Starting bid

Sweets and Treats basket donated by Golden Gate Mercantile

Framed Print item
Framed Print
$15

Starting bid

Framed Jack Mays print of Ferndale at Christmastime

Lemon cupcakes item
Lemon cupcakes
$15

Starting bid

Lemon infused cupcake crowned with silky lavender infused buttercream frosting.

Smell the Roses Gift Basket item
Smell the Roses Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Fern Valley Goat Milk Soap basket item
Fern Valley Goat Milk Soap basket
$15

Starting bid

German chocolate Cake item
German chocolate Cake
$15

Starting bid

Mississippi Mud Pie item
Mississippi Mud Pie
$15

Starting bid

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$15

Starting bid

Gift basket donated by Hindley Ranch

Gluten Free Brownies item
Gluten Free Brownies
$15

Starting bid

Cranberry orange scones, mimosa, two champagne flutes and a item
Cranberry orange scones, mimosa, two champagne flutes and a
$15

Starting bid

Rocky road pie, prosecco and a plant. The pie contains waln item
Rocky road pie, prosecco and a plant. The pie contains waln
$15

Starting bid

Egret at Wildlife refuge item
Egret at Wildlife refuge
$15

Starting bid

Pecan pie item
Pecan pie
$15

Starting bid

Hanging Pothos and Pizza Co GC item
Hanging Pothos and Pizza Co GC
$15

Starting bid

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