VFW Auxiliary's Mothers Day Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Carolans Irish Cream 6 vintage Carolans glasses 2 dozen chocolate chip cookies by Bonnie
Starting bid
Loose leaf tea Tea pot with strainer Lemon scented candle Fresh scones by Rene Crowl Fresh lemon curd by Bonnie Fresh lemons
Starting bid
Variegated Monstera with $25 pizza co gift card
Starting bid
1 1/2 yards of vintage fabric Hand turned Redwood Seam Ripper by Dave $25 gift certificate from Stitch
Starting bid
32 oz Humboldt Bay Coffee Hand turned Redwood Coffee Scoop Unique Hot/Cold Tumbler Persimmon Bread by Janis Bertleson
Starting bid
Starting bid
Sweets and Treats basket donated by Golden Gate Mercantile
Starting bid
Framed Jack Mays print of Ferndale at Christmastime
Starting bid
Lemon infused cupcake crowned with silky lavender infused buttercream frosting.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Gift basket donated by Hindley Ranch
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!