Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 7534 March 2026 50/50 Raffle

VFW Post 7534 is hosting this online 50/50 raffle to support local veterans, military families, and our community.





🗓 Ticket Sales: March 9 – March 16 (ends at 12:00 PM CDT)

🎥 Live Drawing: March 18 at 8:15 PM CDT on our Facebook page

💰 Prize: Winner receives 50% of the total pot





Your participation helps us continue the mission of the Veterans of Foreign Wars — assisting veterans with benefits and urgent needs, supporting scholarships and youth programs, and organizing patriotic community events.





Every ticket purchased helps ensure our local veterans are honored, supported, and never forgotten.





Thank you for your support and for standing with those who have served. 🇺🇸





State Raffle License #R0004089-A-52887



