Veterans Outreach Service Center 2026 Gala Sponsorship

With this donation, you will be listed as the event's main sponsor in conjunction with the VFW. You or your business will be recognized in all newspapers in the surrounding areas of the VOSC as well as in digital and social media platforms. Recognition will also be in the Post, District, and State VFW publications. You and your guest will be seated at the VIP table with the VFW's leadership as well as with local, state, and congressional leaders in attendance. You will also be welcomed to be one of the event's guest speakers and be a member of the welcoming party.