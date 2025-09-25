Veterans Outreach Service Center 2026 Gala Sponsorship

Pennsburg, PA 18073, USA
With this donation, you will be listed as the event's main sponsor in conjunction with the VFW. You or your business will be recognized in all newspapers in the surrounding areas of the VOSC as well as in digital and social media platforms. Recognition will also be in the Post, District, and State VFW publications. You and your guest will be seated at the VIP table with the VFW's leadership as well as with local, state, and congressional leaders in attendance. You will also be welcomed to be one of the event's guest speakers and be a member of the welcoming party.
Our Patriot sponsors will have a table at the event dedicated to them or their business. You will also receive two tickets to the Gala. The table's centerpiece will display your information and recognition. You or your business will also be recognized on the event's banner displayed at the event and at the VOSC. If in attendance for the event, you will be formally recognized during the event's opening remarks.
Our Loyalist sponsors will have recognition on the event's banner on display the day of the event and at the VOSC after. Recognition will also be made during the event's opening remarks.
Our Countryman sponsors will be recognized at the VFW and VOSC. Recognition will also be made during the event's opening remarks.
Our Statesman sponsors will be displayed at the VFW and VOSC.
