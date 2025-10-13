Veterans Resource Alliance NH / VETFEST Auction

Own a piece of football history with this beautifully framed, autographed Danny Amendola jersey — complete with JSA Certificate of Authenticity valued at $400.00.

A fan favorite and two-time Super Bowl champion, Amendola’s career with the New England Patriots is remembered for his clutch performances and relentless drive — the same spirit we celebrate in our veterans.

Display this signed jersey proudly in your home, office, or fan cave as a tribute to teamwork, perseverance, and heart.

Includes professional framing and JSA-certified authenticity documentation.

Value: $400