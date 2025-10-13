Veterans Resource Alliance NH / VETFEST Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Own a piece of football history with this beautifully framed, autographed Danny Amendola jersey — complete with JSA Certificate of Authenticity valued at $400.00.
A fan favorite and two-time Super Bowl champion, Amendola’s career with the New England Patriots is remembered for his clutch performances and relentless drive — the same spirit we celebrate in our veterans.
Display this signed jersey proudly in your home, office, or fan cave as a tribute to teamwork, perseverance, and heart.
Includes professional framing and JSA-certified authenticity documentation.
Value: $400
Starting bid
Enjoy a day on the greens at Candia Woods Golf Links, one of New Hampshire’s most scenic and welcoming courses. This package includes a foursome for 18 holes and a Candia Woods tumbler, perfect for keeping your favorite beverage cool throughout your round.
Whether you’re an avid golfer or just love a day outdoors with friends, this experience blends relaxation, friendly competition, and New England charm.
Valid for one foursome; cart not included unless specified by course.
Value: $350
Starting bid
Own a piece of hockey history with this Boston Bruins souvenir puck signed by the legendary Bobby Orr, one of the greatest defensemen to ever play the game. This collectible includes a JSA Certificate of Authenticity, ensuring the signature’s verified value and legacy.
A timeless keepsake for any Bruins or hockey fan, this puck celebrates the grit, teamwork, and determination that mirror the spirit of our veterans. Display it proudly or gift it to a true fan of the game.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a memorable dining experience at Copper Door Restaurant, where classic New England charm meets exceptional cuisine. Enjoy chef-inspired dishes, handcrafted cocktails, and a warm atmosphere perfect for a night out, celebration, or quiet dinner for two.
Whether you visit their Bedford or Salem location, you’ll savor every bite while supporting a worthy cause.
Gift Card Value: $150
Starting bid
Rev up your bidding for this incredible Seacoast Harley-Davidson Pet Lovers Package — perfect for riders who love their four-legged copilots!
This bundle includes:
Everything you and your pup need to hit the road in style or relax after the ride.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Own a piece of Patriots history with this framed autographed jersey signed by three-time Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest. Authenticated by JSA, this collectible showcases one of the most dominant defenders in New England’s storied franchise history.
Expertly framed and ready to display, this jersey makes a bold statement in any fan’s collection, office, or game room — a perfect tribute to perseverance, loyalty, and strength both on and off the field.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Baseball fans, this one’s for you! Own a signed baseball from Justin Wilson, a seasoned Major League pitcher known for his power arm and time with teams including the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, and Chicago Cubs.
This official baseball features Wilson’s authentic signature and comes in pristine condition — perfect for any sports memorabilia collection or fan display.
A true collector’s item that celebrates dedication, teamwork, and the spirit of competition — qualities shared by our veterans and athletes alike.
Starting bid
Hit the fairways with this foursome for play at The Oaks Golf Course, one of southern New Hampshire’s most beautiful and welcoming courses. Known for its scenic greens and relaxed atmosphere, Candia Oaks offers a great mix of challenge and enjoyment for golfers of all levels.
This package also includes an Oaks golf hat — perfect for your day on the course or as a keepsake from a memorable round.
Enjoy a day of friendship, fresh air, and friendly competition — all while supporting those who have served.
Starting bid
Show your Harley pride with this incredible Manchester Harley-Davidson package, packed with gear, gifts, and exclusive items any rider or enthusiast will love.
This deluxe bundle includes:
A powerhouse collection that celebrates the open road and the freedom our veterans have fought to protect.
Value: $500+
Starting bid
Take to the skies in a one-of-a-kind cherry red Warner Sportster with this unforgettable flight experience from Operation High Flight! This open-cockpit adventure captures the golden era of 1930s aviation — a no-frills, seat-of-your-pants ride often described as “flying a motorcycle.”
You’ll lift off from the Nashua Airport and soar over scenic southern New Hampshire, taking in breathtaking views of Hollis, Brookline, and beyond during this flight.
This thrilling experience, valued at $125, offers both nostalgia and adrenaline in one unforgettable ride.
Thank you, Mark Andrews, for this amazing donation!
Starting bid
Here’s your chance to join an exclusive community with this Lifetime Membership to Renaissance Firearms, New Hampshire’s premier destination for quality firearms, training, and outdoor gear.
This elite membership offers unparalleled access, benefits, and savings for life — including exclusive members-only discounts, early access to limited releases, VIP events, and specialized training opportunities.
Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or just beginning your journey, this lifetime membership represents more than value — it’s an investment in craftsmanship, responsibility, and community.
Value: $4,000
Thank you, Buddy Hackett, for this incredible donation!
Starting bid
Honor the red, white, and blue with this beautiful handcrafted wooden American flag, created by Spotted Dog Designs. Measuring 35” x 19”, this one-of-a-kind piece is carefully built, sanded, and painted by hand to showcase timeless craftsmanship and patriotism.
Each stripe and star reflects pride, resilience, and unity — making it a stunning centerpiece for any home, office, or veteran space.
Value: $300
Starting bid
This stunning, professionally framed digital painting is truly one-of-a-kind. Created and personally signed by the artist, this piece features a loyal German Shepherd service dog sitting proudly against a backdrop of muted patriotic tones and vintage textures.
The detail in this artwork is incredible — from the dog’s harness to the warm color blend of the flag behind him — making it a powerful tribute to the courage, strength, and heart of our nation’s working dogs.
Perfect for any home, office, or veteran space, this piece honors service in a way that is both emotional and timeless. Whether you’re a dog lover, a veteran, or someone who appreciates meaningful art, this will be a standout addition to any collection.
Starting bid
This exceptional, artisan-made coffee table is truly a one-of-a-kind piece. Built from rich cherry wood with a striking walnut stripe running through the center, it blends classic woodworking with a modern, sculptural design. One leg is crafted from sleek metal for strength and contrast, while the opposite side features a stunning waterfall edge that showcases the natural grain as it flows seamlessly down the side.
The table is finished with Rubio Monocoat, a premium plant-based wax oil that protects the wood without harmful chemicals or VOCs. This finish highlights the warmth of the cherry, the depth of the walnut, and the craftsmanship behind every detail.
Beautiful, functional, and completely unique, this piece will be a standout in any living space.
Thank you, Vet4Vets Woodcraft, for this exquisite handmade piece!
