John H. Kraus Post 454 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States

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John H. Kraus Post 454 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States

About this event

Veterans Ruck March 2026

1006 E Lincoln St

Bloomington, IL 61701, USA

Ruck Participant
Free

Register to let us know you will march with us on 10/17.


If you wish to donate to support local veterans programs and community charities, please enter a donation amount of your choosing at bottom in "Add a donation for VFW Post 454 - Veterans of Foreign Wars Department Of Illinois" section.

T-Shirt Purchase
$10

Ensure you specify the size for each shirt being ordered at Checkout!

Alpha Sponsor
$2,000

Prominent Name/Logo displayed on all event banners & signs

Large Logo at the top on event t-shirts (backside)

Repeated digital recognition on social media

Bravo Sponsor
$1,500

Large Name/Logo displayed on all event banners & signs

Large Logo near the top on event t-shirts (backside)

Repeated digital recognition on social media

Charlie Sponsor
$1,000

Name/Logo displayed on all event banners & signs

Logo placement on event t-shirts (backside)

Repeated digital recognition on social media

Delta Sponsor
$250

Name/Logo listed on all event banners & signs

Logo placement on event t-shirts (backside)

Repeated digital recognition on social media

Water Bottle Sponsor
$500

Name/Logo listed on all event banners & signs

Logo placement on event t-shirts (backside)

Repeated digital recognition on social media

Add a donation for John H. Kraus Post 454 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States

$

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