Veterans Ruck March 2026

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About this event
Register to let us know you will march with us on 10/17.
If you wish to donate to support local veterans programs and community charities, please enter a donation amount of your choosing at bottom in "Add a donation for VFW Post 454 - Veterans of Foreign Wars Department Of Illinois" section.
Ensure you specify the size for each shirt being ordered at Checkout!
Prominent Name/Logo displayed on all event banners & signs
Large Logo at the top on event t-shirts (backside)
Repeated digital recognition on social media
Large Name/Logo displayed on all event banners & signs
Large Logo near the top on event t-shirts (backside)
Repeated digital recognition on social media
Name/Logo displayed on all event banners & signs
Logo placement on event t-shirts (backside)
Repeated digital recognition on social media
Name/Logo listed on all event banners & signs
Logo placement on event t-shirts (backside)
Repeated digital recognition on social media
Name/Logo listed on all event banners & signs
Logo placement on event t-shirts (backside)
Repeated digital recognition on social media
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