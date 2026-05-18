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About this event
This ticket is for community members who would like to attend and support our local veterans and their families while enjoying the full event experience.
Your ticket includes access to:
Veterans and their immediate families attend free of charge thanks to the support of the Dwyer Peer-to-Peer Veterans Program.
We believe wellness and connection are strengthened when communities come together.
Thank you for helping support an event that honors and uplifts those who have served.
Free outreach/resource table registration for organizations and agencies participating in the Veterans Wellness Day Picnic.
Limited tables are available inside the building. Community partners are also welcome to bring their own tent, table, and chairs for outdoor setup throughout the park.
Please note: This registration reserves outreach space only.
If you would like dinner and refreshments, a separate Community Member ticket must also be purchased.
Help support veteran wellness, outreach, connection, and suicide prevention efforts in Chautauqua County.
The Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Donation acknowledgment letters are available upon request.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!