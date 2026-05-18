Veterans Wellness Day Picnic

This ticket is for community members who would like to attend and support our local veterans and their families while enjoying the full event experience.





Your ticket includes access to:

Dinner and refreshments

Live music by Bill Ward

Yard games and activities

Community resources and wellness information

A welcoming space focused on connection, support, and community

Veterans and their immediate families attend free of charge thanks to the support of the Dwyer Peer-to-Peer Veterans Program.





We believe wellness and connection are strengthened when communities come together.





Thank you for helping support an event that honors and uplifts those who have served.