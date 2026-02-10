2026 VETFEST BA SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

About this event
Broken Arrow, OK)
5 left!
Bronze Level ($100): Logo placement on event materials and website.
Your support will be recognized in front of a diverse audience, including veterans, families, and community members.
Join us in making VETFEST BROKEN ARROW a resounding success.
5 left!
Silver Level ($200): Bronze benefits, plus social media recognition.
Your support will be recognized in front of a diverse audience, including veterans, families, and community members.
Join us in making VETFEST BROKEN ARROW a resounding success.
5 left!
Gold Level ($500): Silver benefits, plus prominent logo placement at the event.
Your support will be recognized in front of a diverse audience, including veterans, families, and community members.
Join us in making VETFEST BROKEN ARROW a resounding success.
5 left!
Platinum Level ($1000): Gold benefits, plus an acknowledgment during event announcements.
Your support will be recognized in front of a diverse audience, including veterans, families, and community members.
Join us in making VETFEST BROKEN ARROW a resounding success.
5 left!
We also welcome in-kind sponsorships that support specific aspects of the event, such as catering, entertainment, or giveaways. Your generosity will directly contribute to making this day unforgettable for our veterans and their families.
Your support will be recognized in front of a diverse audience, including veterans, families, and community members.
Join us in making VETFEST OKC a resounding success.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!