Eagle Ops Foundation

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Eagle Ops Foundation

About this event

2026 VETFEST BA SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Life Church South Broken Arrow (5801 S Elm Pl

Broken Arrow, OK)

BRONZE LEVEL SPONSORSHIP item
BRONZE LEVEL SPONSORSHIP
$100

5 left!

Bronze Level ($100): Logo placement on event materials and website.


Your support will be recognized in front of a diverse audience, including veterans, families, and community members.


Join us in making VETFEST BROKEN ARROW a resounding success.

SILVER LEVEL SPONSORSHIP item
SILVER LEVEL SPONSORSHIP
$200

5 left!

Silver Level ($200): Bronze benefits, plus social media recognition.


Your support will be recognized in front of a diverse audience, including veterans, families, and community members.


Join us in making VETFEST BROKEN ARROW a resounding success.

GOLD LEVEL SPONSORSHIP item
GOLD LEVEL SPONSORSHIP
$500

5 left!

Gold Level ($500): Silver benefits, plus prominent logo placement at the event.


Your support will be recognized in front of a diverse audience, including veterans, families, and community members.


Join us in making VETFEST BROKEN ARROW a resounding success.

PLATINUM LEVEL item
PLATINUM LEVEL
$1,000

5 left!

Platinum Level ($1000): Gold benefits, plus an acknowledgment during event announcements.


Your support will be recognized in front of a diverse audience, including veterans, families, and community members.


Join us in making VETFEST BROKEN ARROW a resounding success.


IN KIND DONATION item
IN KIND DONATION
Free

5 left!

We also welcome in-kind sponsorships that support specific aspects of the event, such as catering, entertainment, or giveaways. Your generosity will directly contribute to making this day unforgettable for our veterans and their families.


Your support will be recognized in front of a diverse audience, including veterans, families, and community members.


Join us in making VETFEST OKC a resounding success.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!