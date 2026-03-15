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About this event
Enjoy the full Vet's fest '26 Concert with access to all main activities at discounted price.
Enjoy the full Vet's Fest '26 Concert with access to all main activities.
Logo on event poster and Facebook event page
Name listed on sponsor banner
2 social media thank-you posts
1 Event ticket
Logo on event poster and Facebook event page
Logo on sponsor banner near stage
Mention in all event press releases
4 social media shoutouts
Vendor table space at event
2 Event tickets
Large logo on poster and Facebook event page.
Stage banner placement
Logo on all social media event graphics
6 social media mentions leading up to event
Vendor booth space
Recognition during Honor ceremony
4 Event Tickets
“Presented by Sponsor Name” on all marketing
Largest logo placement on posters and banners
Banner placement directly near stage
Featured recognition during Honor ceremony
8 VIP tickets
2 Drinks per VIP ticket holder.
Dedicated social media spotlight post
At least 2 Live Radio Plugs, 8 social media shoutouts
Opportunity to speak briefly (1 minute max) at honor ceremony
Logo on limited-edition event poster
$
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