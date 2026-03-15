Hosted by

Litchfield American Legion Post 27

About this event

Vet's Fest '26

418 Bantam Rd

Litchfield, CT 06759, USA

General Admission- Early Bird
$35
Available until Aug 8

Enjoy the full Vet's fest '26 Concert with access to all main activities at discounted price.

General Admission
$45

Enjoy the full Vet's Fest '26 Concert with access to all main activities.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Logo on event poster and Facebook event page

Name listed on sponsor banner

2 social media thank-you posts

1 Event ticket

Silver Sponsor
$500

Logo on event poster and Facebook event page

Logo on sponsor banner near stage

Mention in all event press releases

4 social media shoutouts

Vendor table space at event

2 Event tickets

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Large logo on poster and Facebook event page.

Stage banner placement

Logo on all social media event graphics

6 social media mentions leading up to event

Vendor booth space

Recognition during Honor ceremony

4 Event Tickets

Rockstar Sponsor
$1,500

“Presented by Sponsor Name” on all marketing

Largest logo placement on posters and banners

Banner placement directly near stage

Featured recognition during Honor ceremony

8 VIP tickets

2 Drinks per VIP ticket holder.

Dedicated social media spotlight post

At least 2 Live Radio Plugs, 8 social media shoutouts

Opportunity to speak briefly (1 minute max) at honor ceremony

Logo on limited-edition event poster

Add a donation for Litchfield American Legion Post 27

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!