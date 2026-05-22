Vezbi Foundation Community Hardship Fund Dinner

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About this event
Your ticket includes handcrafted tacos by Chef Jonathan Perez and Wine tasting by Seis Soles Wine.
Whether you’re unable to attend on May 26th or simply want to do more, this donation option is a meaningful way to stand alongside our Community Hardship Fund and support the current assistance efforts focused on Gabby and her family.
Every contribution helps ease the burden, strengthen community support, and remind a family that they are not facing this journey alone.
Thank you for helping us continue building a culture of compassion, care, and community through the Vezbi Foundation.
Whether you’re unable to attend on May 26th or simply want to do more, this donation option is a meaningful way to stand alongside our Community Hardship Fund and support the current assistance efforts focused on Gabby and her family.
Every contribution helps ease the burden, strengthen community support, and remind a family that they are not facing this journey alone.
Thank you for helping us continue building a culture of compassion, care, and community through the Vezbi Foundation.
Whether you’re unable to attend on May 26th or simply want to do more, this donation option is a meaningful way to stand alongside our Community Hardship Fund and support the current assistance efforts focused on Gabby and her family.
Every contribution helps ease the burden, strengthen community support, and remind a family that they are not facing this journey alone.
Thank you for helping us continue building a culture of compassion, care, and community through the Vezbi Foundation.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!