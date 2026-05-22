Vezbi Foundation

Hosted by

Vezbi Foundation

About this event

Vezbi Foundation Community Hardship Fund Dinner

1837 1st St

Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA

Join us In Person - Event Admission
$75

Your ticket includes handcrafted tacos by Chef Jonathan Perez and Wine tasting by Seis Soles Wine.

Hope - Donation Only
$25

Whether you’re unable to attend on May 26th or simply want to do more, this donation option is a meaningful way to stand alongside our Community Hardship Fund and support the current assistance efforts focused on Gabby and her family.

Every contribution helps ease the burden, strengthen community support, and remind a family that they are not facing this journey alone.

Thank you for helping us continue building a culture of compassion, care, and community through the Vezbi Foundation.

Strength - Donation Only
$50

Whether you’re unable to attend on May 26th or simply want to do more, this donation option is a meaningful way to stand alongside our Community Hardship Fund and support the current assistance efforts focused on Gabby and her family.

Every contribution helps ease the burden, strengthen community support, and remind a family that they are not facing this journey alone.

Thank you for helping us continue building a culture of compassion, care, and community through the Vezbi Foundation.

Resilience - Donation Only
$100

Whether you’re unable to attend on May 26th or simply want to do more, this donation option is a meaningful way to stand alongside our Community Hardship Fund and support the current assistance efforts focused on Gabby and her family.

Every contribution helps ease the burden, strengthen community support, and remind a family that they are not facing this journey alone.

Thank you for helping us continue building a culture of compassion, care, and community through the Vezbi Foundation.

Add a donation for Vezbi Foundation

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