VFW 3115 Gala Dinner and Dance

Enjoy a catered dinner where gourmet dishes are served with elegance and flair, paired perfectly with the relaxed charm of an open bar offering premium wines, spirits, and custom cocktails.
The VIP treatment dialed up to delicious! A private ballroom, an open bar, and a charcuterie board loaded with gourmet delights—this isn't just an upgrade, it's an experience. Commanders club access starts at 5 PM.
A whole table that seats 8. Enjoy a catered dinner where gourmet dishes are served with elegance and flair, paired perfectly with the relaxed charm of an open bar offering premium wines, spirits, and custom cocktails.
A discounted whole table with commander's club access. The VIP treatment dialed up to delicious! A private ballroom, an open bar, and a charcuterie board loaded with gourmet delights—this isn't just an upgrade, it's an experience. Commanders club access starts at 5 PM
As a Patriot Partner, your commitment shines through exclusive recognition and powerful visibility at our Gala.
Your Sponsorship Includes: 🪑 Premium front-row table seating for 8 guests 📄 Branded marketing materials placed on all tables 📣 Prominent placement in event advertising and future Gala promotions 🫂 VIP invitation to the Commander's Club Social Hour at 5 PM
