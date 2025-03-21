VFW 3629 2025 Golf Outing

Price includes greens fees, cart, unlimited range balls, hot dog or hamburger at turn, BBQ Dinner, 1 Mulligan, Putting contest, Hole-in-One Prize opportunity. If you are signing up to be a paired with specific players please indicate in checkout.
Price includes greens fees, cart, unlimited range balls, hot dog or hamburger at turn, BBQ Dinner, 1 Mulligan, Putting contest, Hole-in-One Prize opportunity. If you are signing up to be a paired with specific players please indicate in checkout.
Foursome
$450
Price includes greens fees, cart, unlimited range balls, hot dog or hamburger at turn, BBQ Dinner, 1 Mulligan per player, Putting contest, Hole-in-One Prize opportunity. Please provide at least one player name.
Price includes greens fees, cart, unlimited range balls, hot dog or hamburger at turn, BBQ Dinner, 1 Mulligan per player, Putting contest, Hole-in-One Prize opportunity. Please provide at least one player name.
Individual Mulligan
$5
Individual mulligan, limited to 4. If you want purchase mulligans for the entire foursome select team mulligan option.
Individual mulligan, limited to 4. If you want purchase mulligans for the entire foursome select team mulligan option.
Team Mulligan
$20
1 mulligan per player in the foursome. Mulligans are not transferable and it is a maximum of four per player in addition to the free one included in event cost.
1 mulligan per player in the foursome. Mulligans are not transferable and it is a maximum of four per player in addition to the free one included in event cost.
$100,000 Shootout Raffle Ticket
$5
1 entry into $100,000 shootout raffle. 4 Winners will be selected to take a shot from 165 yards (150 yards for women) to try and make a hole-in-one for $100,000. Closest to the pin of the 4 wins a 7 night resort stay provided by Odenza Marketing Group. Unlimited number of entries.
1 entry into $100,000 shootout raffle. 4 Winners will be selected to take a shot from 165 yards (150 yards for women) to try and make a hole-in-one for $100,000. Closest to the pin of the 4 wins a 7 night resort stay provided by Odenza Marketing Group. Unlimited number of entries.
$100,000 Shootout Raffle Ticket - 5 for $20
$20
Same as 1 ticket but at a discount for multiple purchases. Bulk discount is limited to the same name on all 5 tickets.
Same as 1 ticket but at a discount for multiple purchases. Bulk discount is limited to the same name on all 5 tickets.
Add a donation for VFW 3629
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!