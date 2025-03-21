VFW 3629

VFW 3629

VFW 3629 2025 Golf Outing

330 Golf Club Dr

Fairbanks, AK 99712, USA

Individual Player
$125
Price includes greens fees, cart, unlimited range balls, hot dog or hamburger at turn, BBQ Dinner, 1 Mulligan, Putting contest, Hole-in-One Prize opportunity. If you are signing up to be a paired with specific players please indicate in checkout.
Foursome
$450
Price includes greens fees, cart, unlimited range balls, hot dog or hamburger at turn, BBQ Dinner, 1 Mulligan per player, Putting contest, Hole-in-One Prize opportunity. Please provide at least one player name.
Individual Mulligan
$5
Individual mulligan, limited to 4. If you want purchase mulligans for the entire foursome select team mulligan option.
Team Mulligan
$20
1 mulligan per player in the foursome. Mulligans are not transferable and it is a maximum of four per player in addition to the free one included in event cost.
$100,000 Shootout Raffle Ticket
$5
1 entry into $100,000 shootout raffle. 4 Winners will be selected to take a shot from 165 yards (150 yards for women) to try and make a hole-in-one for $100,000. Closest to the pin of the 4 wins a 7 night resort stay provided by Odenza Marketing Group. Unlimited number of entries.
$100,000 Shootout Raffle Ticket - 5 for $20
$20
Same as 1 ticket but at a discount for multiple purchases. Bulk discount is limited to the same name on all 5 tickets.
