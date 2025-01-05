VFW 3629's Mosquito Authority Raffle

Good for One Season Package in 2024 (up to $675 Value)
Not valid after 8/30/25. No Cash Value. Not valid for previously purchased services.
www.Bugsbite.com
VFW Post 3629
Fairbanks, Alaska
Drawing March 1, 2025 @ 6pm
Need not be present to win.
Permit #941
Good for One Season Package in 2024 (up to $675 Value)
Not valid after 8/30/25. No Cash Value. Not valid for previously purchased services.
www.Bugsbite.com
VFW Post 3629
Fairbanks, Alaska
Drawing March 1, 2025 @ 6pm
Need not be present to win.
Permit #941
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!