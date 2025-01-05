VFW 3629's Mosquito Authority Raffle

Good for One Season Package in 2024 (up to $675 Value) Not valid after 8/30/25. No Cash Value. Not valid for previously purchased services. www.Bugsbite.com VFW Post 3629 Fairbanks, Alaska Drawing March 1, 2025 @ 6pm Need not be present to win. Permit #941

Good for One Season Package in 2024 (up to $675 Value) Not valid after 8/30/25. No Cash Value. Not valid for previously purchased services. www.Bugsbite.com VFW Post 3629 Fairbanks, Alaska Drawing March 1, 2025 @ 6pm Need not be present to win. Permit #941

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