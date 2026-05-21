Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 406 Newport, Rhode Island

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Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 406 Newport, Rhode Island

About this shop

VFW 406 Swag Shop

Ball Cap item
Ball Cap
$12

Adjustable cotton ballcap with embroidered logo.


If you are a new member, and haven't received one, please ask rather than order one - it's our gift to you!

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Watch Cap
$16

Knit cap (acrylic) with embroidered post logo.

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Tie item
Tie
$45

Tie with rendering of the post coin on a medium blue background.


Recommended for wear at public events hosted by the Post.

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Blazer Crest item
Blazer Crest
$25

Magnetic crest with national VFW crest and post name, for use with blazer/sport jacket breast pocket for dressier occasions.

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Polo Shirt item
Polo Shirt
$30

High-quality polyester short sleeved shirt with embroidered logo, available in men’s and women’s sizes.

Vest item
Vest
$45

Tech fleece vest with embroidered logo, available in men’s and women’s sizes.

Long Sleeve Twill Shirt
$40

Cotton/poly twill long sleeve button-down shirt with left chest pocket and embroidered crest.

1/4 Zip Pullover
$40

Moisture-wicking

mid-weight athletic

pullover, great for casual

wear.

Jacket (Original) item
Jacket (Original)
$50

Mid-weight Nylon shell,

fleece lined jacket with

embroidered logo.

Available in men’s and

women’s sizes.

Jacket - Soft Shell
$65

100% polyester woven shell bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100%

polyester microfleece lining.

Wind-resistant and

water-repellent. Zippered

chest pocket and front

pockets.

Add a donation for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 406 Newport, Rhode Island

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