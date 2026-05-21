VFW 406 Swag Shop

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Adjustable cotton ballcap with embroidered logo.
If you are a new member, and haven't received one, please ask rather than order one - it's our gift to you!
Knit cap (acrylic) with embroidered post logo.
Tie with rendering of the post coin on a medium blue background.
Recommended for wear at public events hosted by the Post.
Magnetic crest with national VFW crest and post name, for use with blazer/sport jacket breast pocket for dressier occasions.
High-quality polyester short sleeved shirt with embroidered logo, available in men’s and women’s sizes.
Tech fleece vest with embroidered logo, available in men’s and women’s sizes.
Cotton/poly twill long sleeve button-down shirt with left chest pocket and embroidered crest.
Moisture-wicking
mid-weight athletic
pullover, great for casual
wear.
Mid-weight Nylon shell,
fleece lined jacket with
embroidered logo.
Available in men’s and
women’s sizes.
100% polyester woven shell bonded to a water-resistant film insert and a 100%
polyester microfleece lining.
Wind-resistant and
water-repellent. Zippered
chest pocket and front
pockets.
$
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