VFW 9182's A&M Gift Basket and Football Tickets Silent Auction

The Texas A&M Foundation graciously gifted a basket to VFW 9182 that includes coffee travel mugs, a porcelain mug, Texas A&M–themed coffee, and other items. They also included two tickets to the Texas A&M vs. Auburn game on Saturday, September 27. The seats are in the Zone Club, Section 10, Row 3. All proceeds from the auction will go towards the LCDR James Scoggins ’59 Aggie Veteran Honor Scholarship Endowment.