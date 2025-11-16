VFW Auxiliary 4458 - Pancake Breakfast w/ the Claus'

1644 TX-36

Caldwell, TX 77836, USA

Breakfast w/ Santa & Mrs. Claus
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

VIP Breakfast w/ the Claus' and canned good donation
$8

Receive $2 off breakfast when supporting our local community with non-perishable items or canned goods.

Vendor Pricing - Indoors (limited space)10x10
$30

Rules: Indoors + (1)8ft table. No refunds for cancellations or removal for cause. Family Event no profane or offensive slogans.Must stay for entirety of event. Sales tax collection and payment is the vendors responsibility. All vendors are responsible and expected to clean up their booth area.

Vendor Pricing - Outdoors
$20

Rules Outdoors. No refunds for cancellations or removal for cause. Family Event no profane or offensive slogans. Must stay for entirety of event. Sales tax collection and payment is the vendors responsibility. All vendors are responsible and expected to clean up their booth area.

