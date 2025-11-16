VFW Auxiliary 4458 - Pancake Breakfast w/ the Claus'

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Receive $2 off breakfast when supporting our local community with non-perishable items or canned goods.
Rules: Indoors + (1)8ft table. No refunds for cancellations or removal for cause. Family Event no profane or offensive slogans.Must stay for entirety of event. Sales tax collection and payment is the vendors responsibility. All vendors are responsible and expected to clean up their booth area.
Rules Outdoors. No refunds for cancellations or removal for cause. Family Event no profane or offensive slogans. Must stay for entirety of event. Sales tax collection and payment is the vendors responsibility. All vendors are responsible and expected to clean up their booth area.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing