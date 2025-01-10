VFW District 17 1st Annual Golf Tournament 2025

Add a donation for District No. Seventeen (17), Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States
$
Single Golfer Registration
$150
Price includes: Range Fees, Cart, Breakfast, Lunch (at VFW Post 4647), Range Balls, and Gift Bags.
- If you are playing as a team, please list your team. If you are not playing as a team, you will be placed with other individuals. Names must match government issued ID cards.
Price includes: Range Fees, Cart, Breakfast, Lunch (at VFW Post 4647), Range Balls, and Gift Bags.
- If you are playing as a team, please list your team. If you are not playing as a team, you will be placed with other individuals. Names must match government issued ID cards.
Team Golfers Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Price includes: Range Fees, Cart, Breakfast, Lunch (at VFW Post 4647), Range Balls, and Gift Bags.
- Please list all team members. Names must match government issued ID cards.
Price includes: Range Fees, Cart, Breakfast, Lunch (at VFW Post 4647), Range Balls, and Gift Bags.
- Please list all team members. Names must match government issued ID cards.
Lunch only at VFW Post 4647
$25
Lunch and Awards will be held at VFW Post 4647 starting at 12pm.
Address:
VFW Post 4647
3300 U Street
Antelope, CA 95843
Lunch and Awards will be held at VFW Post 4647 starting at 12pm.
Address:
VFW Post 4647
3300 U Street
Antelope, CA 95843
