VFW District 17 1st Annual Golf Tournament - Sponsorship

2360 Elverta Rd

Elverta, CA 95626, USA

Title Sponsor level
$25,000

Title Sponsor $25,000 - Logo on all website pages - Logo on Gift Bag - Branded gold gift per player - 3 Sponsored Holes - Premium onsite booth space - Logo on tasting glass - Large flyer logo – Top - 24 Sponsored player spots - Hole in One Sponsor - 24 Social Media posts - Sponsor announcements during event
Platinum Sponsor Level
$10,000

Platinum Sponsor $10,000 - Featured Sponsor Logo - Branded Golf Gift - 2 Sponsored Holes - Premium onsite booth space - Large flyer logo – Top - 12 Sponsored player spots - Closest to the Pin Sponsor - 12 Social Media posts - Sponsor announcements during event
Eagle Sponsor Level
$5,000
Eagle Sponsor $5,000 - Featured Sponsor Logo - Branded Golf Gift - 1 Sponsored Hole - Premium onsite booth space - Large flyer logo – Top - 6 Sponsored player spots - Longest Drive Sponsor - 6 Social Media posts - Sponsor announcements during event
Drone Drive Sponsor Level
$2,500
Drone Drive Sponsor (1 Available) $2,500.00 - Bring the WOW factor to your organization by sponsoring the Drone Drive! Drones fly one golf ball for each group to the green on a designated Par 4 for a chance at a Hole in One!
Towel Sponsor Level
$2,000
Towel Sponsor (1 Available) $2,000.00 - Your logo will be prominently embroidered on the microfiber golf towel that each player receives upon check-in. - Signage at registration - Recognition on website - Recognition at Awards Ceremony - Opportunity to include item in each gift bag - Opportunity to set up table display on a hole - One (1) hole sponsorship with signage
Divot Tool/Ball Marker Sponsor
$1,500
Divot Tool/Ball Marker Sponsor (1 Available) $1,500.00 - Your logo will be printed on the divot tool/ball marker that each player receives upon check-in and continues to use after the event. - Signage at registration - Recognition on website - Recognition at Awards Ceremony - Opportunity to include item in each gift bag - Opportunity to set up table display on a hole - One (1) hole sponsorship with signage
Golf Ball Sponsor Level
$1,500
Golf Ball Sponsor (1 Available) $1,500.00 - Your logo will be printed on the golf balls that each player receives upon check-in and continues to use after the event. - Signage at registration - Recognition on website - Recognition at Awards Ceremony - Opportunity to include item in each gift bag - Opportunity to set up table display on a hole - One (1) hole sponsorship with signage
Hole-In-One Contest Sponsor
$1,000
Hole-In-One Contest Sponsor (2 Available) $1,000.00 - Be part of a tournament favorite by sponsoring a hole-in-one contest! - Get broad recognition and buzz around your brand at the event’s most exciting holes. - Contest prizes include a cash prize of $10,000. (For a Hole-in-One, it must be verified. No Mulligans and String use.)
Closest to the Pin Sponsor Level
$500
Closest to the Pin Sponsor (2 Available) $500.00 - You will be recognized as the sponsor of the Closest to the Pin contest - Signage at registration - Recognition on website - Recognition at Awards Ceremony - Opportunity to include item in each gift bag - Hole sponsorship signage
Longest Drive Sponsor Level
$500
Longest Drive Sponsor (2 Available) $500.00 - You will be recognized as the sponsor of the Long Drive contest - Signage at registration - Recognition on website - Recognition at Awards Ceremony - Opportunity to include item in each gift bag - Opportunity to set up table display on the Long Drive hole - Hole sponsorship signage
Gold Sponsor Level
$800
Gold Sponsor (5 Available) $800.00 - Golf entry of four (4) players including gift bags for each golfer - Signage or sponsor provided banner at one hole - Logo and name recognition on all event post and media outlets - Recognition at opening and closing announcements - Table/Chairs at sponsored hole with opportunity to communicate what you do as an organization
Silver Sponsor Level
$500
Silver Sponsor (5 Available) $500.00 - Golf entry of two (2) players including gift bags for each golfer - Signage or sponsor provided banner at one hole - Logo and name recognition on all event and post media outlets - Table/Chairs at sponsored hole with opportunity to communicate what you do as an organization
Bronze Sponsor Level
$250
Bronze Sponsor (5 Available) $250.00 - Golf entry of two (2) player including gift bag - Logo and name recognition on all event and post media outlets

