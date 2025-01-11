VFW District 17 1st Annual Golf Tournament - Sponsorship

Title Sponsor
$25,000
- Logo on all website pages
- Logo on Gift Bag
- Branded gold gift per player
- 3 Sponsored Holes
- Premium onsite booth space
- Logo on tasting glass
- Large flyer logo – Top
- 24 Sponsored player spots
- Hole in One Sponsor
- 24 Social Media posts
- Sponsor announcements during event
Platinum Sponsor Level
$10,000
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
- Featured Sponsor Logo
- Branded Golf Gift
- 2 Sponsored Holes
- Premium onsite booth space
- Large flyer logo – Top
- 12 Sponsored player spots
- Closest to the Pin Sponsor
- 12 Social Media posts
- Sponsor announcements during event
Eagle Sponsor Level
$5,000
Eagle Sponsor
$5,000
- Featured Sponsor Logo
- Branded Golf Gift
- 1 Sponsored Hole
- Premium onsite booth space
- Large flyer logo – Top
- 6 Sponsored player spots
- Longest Drive Sponsor
- 6 Social Media posts
- Sponsor announcements during event
Drone Drive Sponsor Level
$2,500
Drone Drive Sponsor (1 Available)
$2,500.00
- Bring the WOW factor to your organization by sponsoring the Drone Drive! Drones fly one golf ball for each group to the green on a designated Par 4 for a chance at a Hole in
One!
Towel Sponsor Level
$2,000
Towel Sponsor (1 Available)
$2,000.00
- Your logo will be prominently embroidered on the microfiber golf towel that each player receives upon check-in.
- Signage at registration
- Recognition on website
- Recognition at Awards Ceremony
- Opportunity to include item in each gift bag
- Opportunity to set up table display on a hole
- One (1) hole sponsorship with signage
Divot Tool/Ball Marker Sponsor
$1,500
Divot Tool/Ball Marker Sponsor (1 Available)
$1,500.00
- Your logo will be printed on the divot tool/ball marker that each player receives upon check-in and continues to use after the event.
- Signage at registration - Recognition on website
- Recognition at Awards Ceremony
- Opportunity to include item in each gift bag
- Opportunity to set up table display on a hole
- One (1) hole sponsorship with signage
Golf Ball Sponsor Level
$1,500
Golf Ball Sponsor (1 Available)
$1,500.00
- Your logo will be printed on the golf balls that each player receives upon check-in and continues to use after the event.
- Signage at registration - Recognition on website
- Recognition at Awards Ceremony
- Opportunity to include item in each gift bag
- Opportunity to set up table display on a hole
- One (1) hole sponsorship with signage
Hole-In-One Contest Sponsor
$1,000
Hole-In-One Contest Sponsor (2 Available)
$1,000.00
- Be part of a tournament favorite by sponsoring a hole-in-one contest!
- Get broad recognition and buzz around your brand at the event’s most exciting holes.
- Contest prizes include a cash prize of $10,000.
(For a Hole-in-One, it must be verified. No Mulligans and String use.)
Closest to the Pin Sponsor Level
$500
Closest to the Pin Sponsor (2 Available)
$500.00
- You will be recognized as the sponsor of the Closest to the Pin contest
- Signage at registration
- Recognition on website
- Recognition at Awards Ceremony
- Opportunity to include item in each gift bag
- Hole sponsorship signage
Longest Drive Sponsor Level
$500
Longest Drive Sponsor (2 Available)
$500.00
- You will be recognized as the sponsor of the Long Drive contest
- Signage at registration
- Recognition on website
- Recognition at Awards Ceremony
- Opportunity to include item in each gift bag
- Opportunity to set up table display on the Long Drive hole
- Hole sponsorship signage
Gold Sponsor Level
$800
Gold Sponsor (5 Available)
$800.00
- Golf entry of four (4) players including gift bags for each golfer
- Signage or sponsor provided banner at one hole
- Logo and name recognition on all event post and media outlets
- Recognition at opening and closing announcements
- Table/Chairs at sponsored hole with opportunity to communicate what you do as an organization
Silver Sponsor Level
$500
Silver Sponsor (5 Available)
$500.00
- Golf entry of two (2) players including gift bags for each golfer
- Signage or sponsor provided banner at one hole
- Logo and name recognition on all event and post media outlets
- Table/Chairs at sponsored hole with opportunity to communicate what you do as an organization
Bronze Sponsor Level
$250
Bronze Sponsor (5 Available)
$250.00
- Golf entry of two (2) player including gift bag
- Logo and name recognition on all event and post media outlets
