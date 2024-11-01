VFW District 17 Crab Feed

3300 U St

Antelope, CA 95843

Dungeness Crab
$75
Dungeness Crab. Comes with shrimp, pasta, salad, dinner rolls, and New England style Clam Chowder Soup
Ribeye Steak
$75
Ribeye Steak. Comes with shrimp, pasta, salad, dinner rolls, and New England style Clam Chowder Soup
One Table of Eight (8 Tickets)
$600
groupTicketCaption
Dungeness Crab -OR- Ribeye Steak. Comes with shrimp, pasta, salad, dinner rolls, and New England style Clam Chowder Soup With each table purchase, the table will receive one bottle of wine* and one box of fancy chocolate* at no additional cost (*to be selected by event staff*).
One Table of Six (6 Tickets)
$450
groupTicketCaption
Dungeness Crab -OR- Ribeye Steak. Comes with shrimp, pasta, salad, dinner rolls, and New England style Clam Chowder Soup With each table purchase, the table will receive one bottle of wine* and one box of fancy chocolate* at no additional cost (*to be selected by event staff*).
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing