VFW District 17 Crab Feed

Dungeness Crab -OR- Ribeye Steak. Comes with shrimp, pasta, salad, dinner rolls, and New England style Clam Chowder Soup With each table purchase, the table will receive one bottle of wine* and one box of fancy chocolate* at no additional cost (*to be selected by event staff*).

Dungeness Crab -OR- Ribeye Steak. Comes with shrimp, pasta, salad, dinner rolls, and New England style Clam Chowder Soup With each table purchase, the table will receive one bottle of wine* and one box of fancy chocolate* at no additional cost (*to be selected by event staff*).

seeMoreDetailsMobile