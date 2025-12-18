Hosted by

District No. Seventeen (17), Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States

VFW District 17 Crab Feed 2026

110 Park Dr

Roseville, CA 95678, USA

Dungeness Crab
$80

Dungeness Crab. Comes with shrimp, pasta, salad, dinner rolls, and New England style Clam Chowder Soup

Ribeye Steak
$80

Ribeye Steak. Comes with shrimp, pasta, salad, dinner rolls, and New England style Clam Chowder Soup

One Table of Eight (8 Tickets)
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Dungeness Crab -OR- Ribeye Steak. Comes with shrimp, pasta, salad, dinner rolls, and New England style Clam Chowder Soup

Dungeness Crab & Ribeye Steak
$100

Dungeness Crab & Ribeye Steak. Comes with shrimp, pasta, salad, dinner rolls, and New England style Clam Chowder Soup

