VFW District 17 Crab Feed - Sponsorships

3300 U St

Antelope, CA 95843, USA

Title Sponsor (8 Tickets Total)
$4,000

Title Sponsor: $4,000 (seating for 8) four bottles of wine*, four boxes of chocolates*, all drinks included (except alcohol). This sponsor's name will be included in the event's title or prominently displayed in all promotional materials, advertising, our social media, and signage. They receive top billing and significant recognition for their support. For example, if the VFW District 17 Crab Feed had a title sponsor named "ABC Company," the event might be referred to as the "ABC Company VFW District 17 Crab Feed." (*to be selected by event staff*). As a sponsor, please email us your Company information at [email protected]
Admiral Table Sponsor (8 Tickets)
$2,000

Admiral Table Sponsor: $2,000 (seating for 8) three bottles of wine*, three boxes of chocolate*, all drinks included (except alcohol), promoted on our website, social media, and event signage. (*to be selected by event staff*). As a sponsor, please email us your Company information at [email protected]
Captain Table Sponsor (8 Tickets)
$1,500

Captain Table Sponsor: $1,500 (seating for 8) includes two bottles of wine*, two boxes of chocolate*, all drinks included (except alcohol), promoted on our website, social media, and event signage. (*to be selected by event staff*). As a sponsor, please email us your Company information at [email protected]
Sponsor a Gold Star Family (4 Tickets)
$1,000
Sponsor a Gold Star Family: $1,000 Sponsor a Gold Star family (seating for 4), all drinks included (except alcohol), one bottle of wine*, one box of chocolates*, promoted on our website, social media, and event signage. (*to be selected by event staff*). As a sponsor, please email us your Company information at [email protected]
