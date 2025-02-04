VFW FL District 18 Golf Tournament

Gather your squad and hit the course for a great day of golf and camaraderie!
✔️ One Team Registration – Includes entry for four players
✔️ Lunch Included – Enjoy a meal with fellow players
Put your business front and center on the course with a Hole Sponsorship!
✔️ Company Logo & Name displayed on a professional sign at one hole
✔️ Brand Visibility to all golfers throughout the tournament
✔️ Support a Great Event while promoting your business
Engage directly with golfers and showcase your business on the course with a Vendor Table Sponsorship!
✔️ Prime placement to interact with players
✔️ Opportunity to distribute promotional materials & giveaways
✔️ Brand exposure throughout the tournament
✔️ Must provide your own table & setup
Showcase your business at the Awards Lunch, where all golfers and guests gather to celebrate the tournament!
✔️ Premium placement at the banquet area for direct engagement
✔️ Opportunity to promote your products/services & hand out materials
✔️ Brand exposure to all attendees during the awards ceremony
✔️ Must provide your own table & setup
Get premium visibility for your brand at our Putting Green Contest! Your advertisement banner will be prominently displayed at one of the most engaging spots on the course, ensuring maximum exposure to golfers, spectators, and event attendees.
Showcase your business at the grand finale of the tournament! Your advertisement banner will be prominently displayed at the Awards Lunch, ensuring maximum exposure as golfers, sponsors, and guests gather to celebrate the day’s achievements.
Be a top-tier sponsor and enjoy maximum visibility at the tournament with our Platinum Sponsorship!
✔️ Four Foursomes – Bring 16 players for a full day of golf & networking (Enter TBD if Player's Name is not known yet)
✔️ Advertisement Banner – Your business prominently displayed at the event
✔️ Four Hole Sponsorship Signs – Gain premium brand exposure on the course
✔️ Lunch Included – Enjoy a meal with fellow players
Maximize your brand’s exposure and enjoy an unforgettable day on the course with the Gold Sponsorship!
✔️ Three Foursomes – Bring 12 players for a full day of golf and networking (Enter TBD if Player's Name is not known yet)
✔️ Advertisement Banner – Your business prominently displayed at the event
✔️ Three Hole Sponsorship Signs – Increased brand visibility on the course
✔️ Lunch Included – Enjoy a great meal with fellow golfers
Take your sponsorship to the next level with premium exposure and extra playing spots at the tournament! The Silver Sponsorship includes:
✔️ Two Foursomes – Bring your team (8 players total) for a great day on the course
✔️ Advertisement Banner – Your business prominently displayed at the event
✔️ Two Hole Sponsorship Signs – Increased brand visibility on the course
✔️ Lunch Included – Enjoy a meal with fellow players (Enter TBD if Player's Name is not known yet)
Support the tournament while gaining great exposure for your business! The Bronze Sponsorship includes:
✔️ One Foursome – Gather your team for a day on the course (Enter TBD if Player's Name is not known yet)
✔️ Advertisement Banner – Your business displayed at the event
✔️ One Hole Sponsorship Sign – Brand visibility on the course
✔️ Lunch Included – Enjoy a meal with fellow players
