VFW Auxiliary DE / FOP Lodge 16 Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
18 holes of golf & a BBQ dinner with non-alcoholic beverages included.
BBQ Dinner with non-alcoholic beverages included.
Payment will include a sign advertising your business. The sign will be located at one of the twenty-seven holes.
Once payment is received, email Dale Weese ([email protected]) with your company logo and message so signs can be produced as soon as possible.
***NO SPONSORSHIPS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER APRIL 1ST, 2026.***
Payment will include two signs advertising your business. The signs will be located at two of the twenty-seven holes. Sponsors may provide a gift to be included in each player's bag.
Once payment is received, email Dale Weese ([email protected]) with your company logo and message so signs can be produced as soon as possible.
***NO SPONSORSHIPS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER APRIL 1ST, 2026.***
Payment will include four signs advertising your business. The signs will be located at four of the twenty-seven holes. Sponsors may provide a gift to be included in each player's bag.
Once payment is received, email Dale Weese ([email protected]) with your company logo and message so signs can be produced as soon as possible.
***NO SPONSORSHIPS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER APRIL 1ST, 2026.***
Payment will include six signs advertising your business. The signs will be located at six of the twenty-seven holes. Sponsors may provide a gift to be included in each player's bag.
Once payment is received, email Dale Weese ([email protected]) with your company logo and message so signs can be produced as soon as possible.
***NO SPONSORSHIPS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER APRIL 1ST, 2026.***
Payment will include eighteen signs advertising your business AND a foursome of golf in the tournament. The signs will be located at eighteen of the twenty-seven holes. Sponsors may provide a gift to be included in each player's bag.
Once payment is received, email Dale Weese ([email protected]) with your company logo and message so signs can be produced as soon as possible.
***NO SPONSORSHIPS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER APRIL 1ST, 2026.***
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!