VFW Auxiliary DE / FOP Lodge 16 Golf Tournament

Payment will include eighteen signs advertising your business AND a foursome of golf in the tournament. The signs will be located at eighteen of the twenty-seven holes. Sponsors may provide a gift to be included in each player's bag.



Once payment is received, email Dale Weese ([email protected]) with your company logo and message so signs can be produced as soon as possible.



***NO SPONSORSHIPS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER APRIL 1ST, 2026.***