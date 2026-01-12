Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16

VFW Auxiliary DE / FOP Lodge 16 Golf Tournament

7 Club House Dr

Ocean View, DE 19970, USA

Golf & Dinner
$125

18 holes of golf & a BBQ dinner with non-alcoholic beverages included.

Dinner
$40

BBQ Dinner with non-alcoholic beverages included.

Hole Sponsorship
$125

Payment will include a sign advertising your business. The sign will be located at one of the twenty-seven holes.

Once payment is received, email Dale Weese ([email protected]) with your company logo and message so signs can be produced as soon as possible.

***NO SPONSORSHIPS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER APRIL 1ST, 2026.***

Bronze Sponsorship
$200

Payment will include two signs advertising your business. The signs will be located at two of the twenty-seven holes. Sponsors may provide a gift to be included in each player's bag.

Once payment is received, email Dale Weese ([email protected]) with your company logo and message so signs can be produced as soon as possible.

***NO SPONSORSHIPS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER APRIL 1ST, 2026.***

Silver Sponsorship
$375

Payment will include four signs advertising your business. The signs will be located at four of the twenty-seven holes. Sponsors may provide a gift to be included in each player's bag.

Once payment is received, email Dale Weese ([email protected]) with your company logo and message so signs can be produced as soon as possible.

***NO SPONSORSHIPS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER APRIL 1ST, 2026.***

Gold Sponsorship
$500

Payment will include six signs advertising your business. The signs will be located at six of the twenty-seven holes. Sponsors may provide a gift to be included in each player's bag.

Once payment is received, email Dale Weese ([email protected]) with your company logo and message so signs can be produced as soon as possible.

***NO SPONSORSHIPS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER APRIL 1ST, 2026.***

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,800

Payment will include eighteen signs advertising your business AND a foursome of golf in the tournament. The signs will be located at eighteen of the twenty-seven holes. Sponsors may provide a gift to be included in each player's bag.

Once payment is received, email Dale Weese ([email protected]) with your company logo and message so signs can be produced as soon as possible.

***NO SPONSORSHIPS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER APRIL 1ST, 2026.***

Add a donation for Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16

$

